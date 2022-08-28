University of Florida Campaign for Charities 2022

Today’s episode features the University of Florida Campaign for Charities. The annual giving campaign for faculty, staff, students and UF retirees provides the opportunity to donate to 100 non-profit organizations in Alachua and surrounding counties. For the past 15 years, UF employees have given almost $1 million annually to charities serving the region. The campaign includes agencies of the United Way of North Central Florida, Community Health Charities of Florida, and other independent agencies. To participate, agencies must be a nonprofit and must address health, social service, diversity, relief, development or environmental issues of local importance.

UFCC Director and Assistant Vice President of Community Relations Susan Crowley and Karen Thomas, Assistant Director of Government and Community Relations share information on the upcoming campaign, who is participating and how to donate.

University of Florida Campaign for Charities

Leadership Campaign: Sept. 6-23

General Campaign: Sept. 25 – Oct. 14

For more information: https://ufcc.ufl.edu/