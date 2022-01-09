Today we are featuring the non-profit organization Kings of the Springs. Two close friends – Brent Fannin and David Cobiella – founded the organization after exploring the springs and sharing their adventures with the world through short videos. As they continued to explore, they found that the springs were in peril. Blankets of slimy green algae, piles of trash, cloudy water, and springs filled with too many visitors were contributing to their demise. Decades of pollution and over-consumption of spring water were responsible for the degradation and Brent and David leapt into action.

In 2017, Kings of the Springs organized its first-ever springs cleanup with just five volunteers and in 2019 became a non-profit and as of January 2020, they’ve hosted more than 30 cleanups with over 300 volunteers, participated in educational events and published over 40 videos highlighting the springs, their wildlife, and how to protect and preserve this precious ecosystem. Brent Fannin from Kings of the Springs shares more information on the noteworthy organization and how you can volunteer.

SPECIAL NOTE: Brent Fannin recently received the inaugural Natural Florida Film Grant from Project Paradise Film Fund.

Kings of the Springs

