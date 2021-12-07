The Yearling 75th Anniversary

Today’s episode features the 75th anniversary of the movie, “The Yearling,” based on the novel by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings and starring Gregory Peck, Jane Wyman and Claude Jarman, Jr. The Friends of the Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Farm are hosting a special screening of the iconic movie at the Marion Theater on Dec. 12 in Ocala. Claude Jarman, Jr., who played Jody, a young boy who adopts a trouble-making young deer, will participate in an on-stage interview before the screening. The event will also include a short video documenting the making of the movie in 1946 much of which was filmed in the Florida scrub in what is now called the Ocala National Forest.

Barbara Wingo, Friends of the Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Farm president and vice-president Donna Green Townsend describe the research and planning to honor the 75th anniversary as well as other events and activities at the farm throughout the year.

“The Yearling”

Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.

Marion Theatre

50 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala

Tickets available at:

https://www.reillyartscenter.com/events/the-yearling-movie-celebrates-75-years/

More information on the farm in Cross Creek available at https://marjoriekinnanrawlings.org/