GAR: Gainesville Area Rowing

Today’s episode features Gainesville Area Rowing, a non-profit Florida corporation created to promote rowing as a sport in the Gainesville/Alachua County area. Gainesville Area Rowing teaches physical fitness, nutrition, and psychological skills that lead rowers to heightened mental and physical self-awareness. Through the active participation of its members, the organization provides the equipment and professional coaching staff to compete on a national level. A high school program, a middle school program, and a Masters (adult) program are available.

Gainesville Area Rowing emerged in 1998 from the union of two local high school rowing clubs. To date more than 25 Gainesville Area Rowing alumni have received partial and full scholarships to be on college rowing teams across the country. Coach Hugo Moon shares information on how to participate in the program.

Learn to Row Camp – You can pick and choose the weeks you want to participate in. The program is open to all rising 6th graders through 12th grade students. Camp is offered from 8:30 am to 11:30 am at the GAR rowing center on Newnan’s Lake: June 21-25; June 28-July 2; July 12-16; July 19-23; July 26-30

