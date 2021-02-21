Today we are featuring the Grace Marketplace First Annual Farm to Table Gathering to End Homelessness on Feb. 25 at Belle Oaks Barn in Brooker. Grace Marketplace, located in Gainesville, provides safe shelter, effective services, and permanent housing solutions for people without any of the typical barriers that keep people from getting help. They provide comprehensive services to meet people where they are at in life and cover the basic necessities of housing, healthcare, and employment.

Jon DeCarmine, Grace Executive Director, and John Thomas, Director of Development, discuss the upcoming socially-distanced fundraising event that sold out very quickly, as well as the history of Grace Marketplace, their success and how they are making a difference for those in need in North Central Florida.

For more information on GRACE Marketplace: https://www.gracemarketplace.org/

To volunteer: https://www.gracemarketplace.org/volunteeratgrace