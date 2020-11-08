Grace Grows 2020 USDA Community Food Projects Grant

Today’s episode features Grace Grows, a non-profit organization that works closely with people who are experiencing homelessness, food insecurity and economic disparities, especially in East Gainesville, through educational and training programs, therapeutic gardening programs, and the development of solutions to systemic issues facing this population. They recently received a significant grant from the USDA 2020 Community Food Projects Program to develop a plan for better food access and food sovereignty by leveraging current agricultural and community assets.

Executive Director Abigail Perret-Gentil and Project Manager LaTashia Brim share information on a study to end food insecurity and food deserts in East Gainesville.

On the web: www.gracegrowsgnv.com

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GRACEGrowsGNV

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/GRACEGrowsGNV