Today’s episode features the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office and Supervisor Kim Barton. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida election offices has had to modify operating procedures to maintain a safe and secure environment for training, voter registration and for the upcoming primary election on August 18 and the Presidential election on November 3.

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton provides information on how voting by mail is safe and secure as well as details on other options including the convenience of early voting and precautions that will be taken for safe voting at precincts for the upcoming elections this year.

More information available at https://www.votealachua.com/

515 North Main Street, Suite 300

Gainesville, FL 32601

352-374-5252

Kim Barton

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections