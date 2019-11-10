Alachua County Youth Orchestra December 8 Concert at the Curtis M. Phillips Center

Today’s episode features the Alachua County Youth Orchestra Concert, formerly known as the Holiday Traditions Concert, scheduled for December 8 at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The orchestra, founded in 1973, is committed to fostering the community’s gifted young musicians by providing them with the opportunity to rehearse and perform orchestral music at the highest level possible. University of Florida Music Professor Emeritus Gary Langford has served as conductor for more than 25 years. Langford and Alachua County Youth Orchestra Board President Victoria Pagan discuss the program and the upcoming performance that is free to the community.

For more information on the orchestra and the Dec. 8 performance: https://acyo.org/concert-schedule/