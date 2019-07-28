 
Climb for Cancer Foundation

July 28, 2019 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features the Climb for Cancer Foundation and co-founders Ron Farb and Diane Farb. The Climb for Cancer Foundation has raised more than $1.5 million so far to provide support to those battling cancer and to help ease the pain and suffering of those affected by the disease. Ron and Diane share a desire to see an end to cancer in their lifetimes. Ron has climbed five of the seven summits, the highest mountain on each of the seven continents and continues to lead expeditions and other special events to raise funds.

For more information:

https://www.climbforcancerfoundation.org/

https://www.facebook.com/climbforcancer1/

