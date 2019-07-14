Today’s episode features the Pace Center for Girls in Gainesville. The Center is recognized as a national model for reducing recidivism and improving school success, employment and self-sufficiency for girls. Executive Director Natalya Bannister and Pace Center student Ireland Dryer talk about the history and accomplishments of the Pace Center for Girls which is dedicated to providing girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy.

More information available at: https://www.pacecenter.org/