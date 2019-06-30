FANFARES & FIREWORKS Performance Preview

 
June 30, 2019 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s program features representatives from two of the four performance groups at WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS. The free family-friendly Independence Day Eve event will be on July 3 at the UF Bandshell in Gainesville. Gary Langford, UF Music Professor Emeritus and Conductor of the Gainesville Community Band joins Bear and Lion from the children’s music group Bears and Lions for a lively discussion on music and their upcoming performances.

For more information on Bears and Lions: http://www.bearsandlions.com

For more information on the Gainesville Community Band: http://www.gnvband.com

For more information on FANFARES & FIREWORKS: http://www.wuft.org/fireworks

