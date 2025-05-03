WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
What's it like to cover the war in Ukraine? NPR's Kyiv correspondent explains.

By Noah Caldwell,
Scott DetrowJoanna Kakissis
Published May 3, 2025 at 7:14 PM EDT

In this series, NPR takes readers and listeners behind the news and explains how we do our journalism. Here, Joanna Kakissis discusses what it's like to cover the war in Ukraine for our latest Reporter's Notebook.

Just this week, the Trump administration signed a deal to share revenues from Ukraine's mineral wealth. But how are Ukrainians responding — and what's it like to cover the ongoing conflict?

Noah Caldwell
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is the weekend host of All Things Considered, and a co-host of the Consider This podcast. In this role Detrow contributes to the weekday All Things Considered broadcasts, and regularly hosts NPR's live special coverage of major news stories.
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is an international correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she leads NPR's bureau and coverage of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.

