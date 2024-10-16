The Point, Oct. 16, 2024: Owner of dog tied to pole on I-75 arrested

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

A bull terrier renamed Trooper is seen in this photograph provided Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, by the Leon County Humane Society. The Florida Highway Patrol found the abandoned dog tied to a pole in rising water on Oct. 9, 2024, ahead of Hurricane Milton. Authorities this week have arrested the dog's owner, Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 23, of Ruskin, just south of Tampa, who is facing a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals. (Leon County Humane Society/Fresh Take Florida)

• Fresh Take Florida: Owner of the abandoned dog tied to pole on I-75 during hurricane arrested. "Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that authorities have started criminal proceedings against the owner of the bull terrier found abandoned and tied to a pole on Interstate 75 ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall. The rescued dog was safe with a new foster family."

• WUFT News: Accountant reveals the extent of Archer’s financial crisis. "The city in southwest Alachua County is three months into a forensic audit that examines its financial records for potential fraud, misconduct or other irregularities."

• WUFT News: Police: 4 students caught in UF president’s skybox at football stadium. "The four students were released from jail this week, according to court records. All face misdemeanor trespassing charges, and the two caught with goodie bags each face an additional felony burglary charge."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County School Board fires superintendent on split vote. "As board members took turns giving brief explanations for their ratings, Board Member Kay Abbitt, who had rated Andrew as “needs improvement,” made a motion to terminate the superintendent effective Nov. 15, and set a special meeting for next week to select an interim superintendent."

• WUFT News: Florida Hunters Provide Local Perspective on the Right to Hunt and Amendment 2. "Florida Amendment 2, which will be on the ballot this November, proposes to amend the state constitution by establishing the right to hunt and fish in Florida. For bowhunters like Wayne Morrow, hunting season is more than just the time of year when people can legally hunt for deer and turkeys."

• WUFT News: Two candidates challenge incumbent for Alachua County Sheriff."Republican Emery Gainey is the incumbent in the Alachua County Sheriff Office. He has served as sheriff for a little over a year, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to fill the spot vacated by former Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr., who stepped down for medical reasons."

• WUFT News: What to know about the 2024 Suwannee County School Board candidates. "Both candidates — Adam Hitt and Lesley Fry — were born and raised in Suwannee County. Despite this similarity, each candidate has their own distinct experiences with working in the school system."

• WUFT News: Meet the candidates in the 2024 Hernando County School Board District 4 race. "With incumbent Gus Guadagnino deciding not to run for reelection, two new names are on the Hernando County School Board District 4 ballot this fall."

• WUFT News: Meet the candidates running for Palatka City Commission, Group 1. "Palatka’s voters will have two choices for the Group 1 seat on the City Commission in November: Annie Henderson Davis, a project management professional, and Allegra Kitchens, a former city commissioner."

Around the state

Aerial view of the Howard F. Curran wastewater treatment plant, near Port Tampa Bay. (City of Tampa)

• WUSF-Tampa: Tens of millions of gallons of wastewater flowed into Tampa Bay waterways during Hurricane Milton. "Justin Tramble, executive director of Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, a non-profit conservation group, said these spills are no longer resulting from so-called 100-year rain events, and sewage treatment plants need to be upgraded - now."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Misinformation may harm hurricane response efforts, experts say. "The conspiracy theories have a major theme: that the disasters are power grabs by the government. Elected officials and experts fear that spread is hurting emergency response efforts."

• Associated Press: After hurricanes, the business of rebuilding lives means navigating the insurance claims process. "Immediately after disasters like these, property insurance is likely not top of mind as people secure their safety and basic needs, but insurance claims are part of the process of resetting. Many buy the policies in hope they can help protect them when disaster strikes. But oftentimes insurance doesn’t cover what the policy holder thinks it does — or thinks it should."

• WLRN-Miami: How pandemic borrowing against its brand is costing South Florida's Spirit Airlines now. "Spirit Airlines has been struggling for four years and is facing an imminent deadline or it may declare bankruptcy. The company’s stock has lost 90% of its value this year. Spirit’s market value is less than $200 million and it has more than $3 billion in debt."

• Associated Press: DeSantis praises Milton recovery efforts as rising flood waters persist in Florida. "There were still about 170,000 customers without electricity Tuesday, rivers continued to rise in some flooded areas and the state was still providing free gas to residents struggling to top of their tanks."

• WLRN-Miami: 32 years later and counting, the iconic Miami Marine Stadium is still abandoned. "The city-owned venue had 6,000 seats facing toward the water with an unobstructed view of downtown Miami. Boat races were held there, but many other uses came to define it. A floating stage hosted musicians like Sammy Davis Jr. and Jimmy Buffet. Sunday mass was held there. President Richard Nixon held political rallies there."

• News Service of Florida: Roofers wary of lower workers' comp rates. "Pointing to issues such as heavy demand for repairs after hurricanes and an increase in young, inexperienced workers, a roofing-contractors industry group Tuesday argued against lowering workers’ compensation insurance rates for roofers."

• WUSF-Tampa: The stingrays sheltered at Tropicana Field during Milton are now safely home. "The Florida Aquarium's seven cownose stingrays were at Tropicana Field during Hurricane Milton where they weathered the roof being torn off the baseball stadium during the storm. The stingrays spend the Major League Baseball season at Tropicana Field as part of the Tampa Bay Rays Touch Experience."

From NPR News

• National: Small business disaster loan program is out of money until new funds are approved

• Election: Georgia judge counters GOP-led state election board on certification and hand counts

• Religion: Lufthansa agrees to a record $4 million fine for its treatment of Jewish passengers

• World: ‘My losses started the day I was born’: A poet on what it’s like to call Gaza home

• Business: Walgreens will close 1,200 stores, hoping for a turnaround

• Business: Victoria's Secret fashion show returns following a 6-year hiatus

• Culture: The once extremely popular kiss lock handbag is making a comeback

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.