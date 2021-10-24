Humane Society of North Central Florida Woofstock 2021

Today’s episode features the return of the Humane Society of North Central Florida’s annual Woofstock event. It will be on Thursday, November 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Santa Fe River Ranch in Alachua. Over the past five years, Woofstock has been critical to the animal welfare community’s success by raising nearly $200,000 towards their mission to end the needless euthanasia of healthy and treatable companion pets across North Central Florida. Presented by Fine, Farkash and Parliapiano, the evening features groovy live music, delicious food and drinks, an incredible silent auction and lots of funky fun.

Margot DeConna, Humane Society of North Central Florida Director of Advancement shares information on Woolfstock, the animal and welfare services they provide to 21 counties in North Florida and upcoming cat and dog adoption events in the community.

Woofstock

Thursday, November 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Santa Fe River Ranch

29220 NW 122nd Street

Alachua



Website: https://www.humanesocietyncfl.org/event/woofstock-2021/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HSNCF/?ref=bookmarks

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/humanesocietyncfl/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/humanesocncfl