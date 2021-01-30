WUFT’s Greater Good

Today ‘s episode features the WUFT-TV produced program “Greater Good.” The 30-minute series showcases non-profit organizations in the North Central Florida community. Each participating organization leads viewers on a journey of their organization’s history, their mission, their day-to-day community engagement and their impact on the community. WUFT Director of Media Services and his team of current and former UF students have documented the stories of dozens of non-profit organizations. The series premiered in November 2020 and is broadcast at various times throughout the week. Participating organizations and broadcast times are featured on the wuft.org “Greater Good” webpage.

On the web: https://www.wuft.org/greatergood/

A special look production behind-the-scenes: