WhoCanYouCan – Santa Fe College Canned Food Drive

Today’s episode features the #WhoCanYouCan canned food drive coordinated by Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo and the Santa Fe College Police Department. The goal of the drive is to help provide non-perishable items to food-insecure families in Alachua County through the Gainesville Harvest Food Bank and Catholic Charities. Canned food donations will be accepted through Nov. 20. Boxes are located at all Santa Fe College campuses, Campus USA, Lifesouth, Danscompany and other local businesses. This new event replaces Boo at the Zoo and Run with the Cops which are on hiatus this year.

Christina Arnold from the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo and SFPD Sgt. Mark Barley discuss the food drive and encourage donators to take a selfie with their donation and post on social media with #WhoCanYouCan.

The event continues until Nov. 20.

More information available at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2781592858832800/