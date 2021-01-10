Today’s episode features the University of Florida Performing Arts in Gainesville. UFPA encompasses the Thomas Center, the Squitieri Studio Theatre, University Auditorium and the Baughman Center. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, UFPA has had to reinvent itself and now features streamed performances and reduced capacity live performances that keep patrons safe and socially distanced. Even with limitations, patrons continue to support the arts and look forward to better times.

UFPA Director Brian Jose and Assistant Director Elizabeth Auer share information on the accommodations and precautions that have been made at the Phillips Center as well as the upcoming shows in the current performance season and plans for the 2021-2022 season.

For more information and event listings: https://performingarts.ufl.edu/

Phillips Center:

3201 Hull Road

PO Box 112750

Gainesville, FL 32611-2750

Box Office:

PHONE: 352.392.2787

TOLL FREE: 800.905.2787