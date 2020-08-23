Today’s episode features Paddle Florida. This not-for-profit organization supports canoeing and kayaking in Florida by hosting multi-day paddling and camping adventures in each of Florida’s five water management districts. Their trips showcase the state’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage while promoting water conservation, wildlife preservation, springs restoration and waterways protection. Paddle Florida also seeks to promote Florida as an international destination for nature-based tourism.

Paddle Florida Executive Director Bill Richards shares information on their upcoming trip schedule and the precautions they have put in place to provide a safe experience for all participants.

