The Point, May 21, 2024: Some Florida springs clogged by algae

The stories near you

• WUFT News: Water Worries | Some north Florida waterways go from pristine to green due to algae. "Poe Springs is the largest spring in Alachua County, and a beloved spot for kayaking, swimming and other water fun...However, these once-pristine waters are now green, as algae continues to take over the bed of the spring, and their gushing flow has slowed over time."

• WUFT News: Iconic High Dive venue closes on a high note. "Starting at 2pm, music lovers shared laughter, tears and cheers while listening to eight musical acts celebrating High Dive’s legacy. Performing were Apex, Bli and the Miles, Buboy, The Hails, Madwoman, Rohna, Sooza and Quail Hollow."

• WUFT News: Grace Marketplace to celebrate 10 years of homeless services. "For more than a decade, Grace Marketplace has been providing housing, meals and other services to Gainesville’s most vulnerable. Executive Director Jon DeCarmine said Grace was founded because he saw a gap in homeless services for those living on the street."

• Associated Press: Former Red Sox pitcher, Florida Gator arrested in an underage sex sting, sheriff says. "Maddox was one of 27 people arrested as part of a multi-agency operation late last month, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said. They are accused of soliciting sex over the internet from people who they believed were children, officials said."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Santa Fe’s partner programs with UF see 1,000th graduate. "The milestone comes 10 years after the first student completed their degree at the center, and the engineering and design and construction programs maintain an 88% and 90% graduation rate, respectively."

• The Alligator: Hammer time: Gainesville’s Thor brings joy through weekly runs. "Donning a winged helmet, a lightning-decorated fanny pack and a toy hammer, Eggleston embarks on a weekly run every Thursday — or as he calls it, 'Thorsday.'"

Around the state

• WUSF-Tampa: How new federal limits on carbon emissions from gas and coal-fired plants impact Florida utilities. "Existing coal and new natural gas-fired power plants that run more than 40% of the time will have to eliminate 90% of their carbon dioxide emissions."

• WLRN-Miami: Most Florida boat operators in crashes haven't completed free safety courses, says official. "The boating safety issue landed in the public spotlight the death of a teenage girl who was wake boarding with friends off Key Biscayne on May 11."

• WUSF-Tampa: Addressing Florida's infant mortality rate and barriers to health care. "Although Florida has spent millions of dollars on maternal and infant health, its infant mortality rate has remained nearly stagnant for about a decade. In that time, the rate of births to mothers with no prenatal care has risen, according to state data."

• Central Florida Public Media: What does the future hold for the Florida Wildlife Corridor in the race against development? "While the stitched-together mass of the Florida Wildlife Corridor, spanning millions of acres including large parts of Seminole County, struggles to remain intact, efforts to protect tiny fraying threads are coming together in potential new legislation. But the push to save the Corridor's little-known side streets in people's backyards is also a race against time."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: The Air Force community says farewell to late Airman Roger Fortson. "Officials presented his family with the Air and Space Commendation Medal, an award given only to Airmen who’ve distinguished themselves by meritorious achievement and service."

• WUSF-Tampa: Drivers are catching a break at the gas pump ahead of Memorial Day weekend. "The average price of a gallon of gas continued to drop as a record number of Floridians are expected to take to the road."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: The Florida Public Archeology Network is offering guidance to amateur treasure seekers. "Tallahassee's recent tornadoes uncovered what could be a treasure-trove for archologists. WFSU Public Media caught up with a curious amateur excavator, as well as a professional who shared some words of advice and caution when it comes to digging up the past."



From NPR News

• Law: Prosecutors rest their case against Trump in the hush money case. Now it's his turn

• World: What to expect next after the sudden death of Iran's president

• World: Julian Assange can appeal his extradition to the U.S., a British court has ruled

• Technology: Scarlett Johansson says she is 'shocked, angered' over new ChatGPT voice

• Politics: Biden will name new boss soon to lead 'toxic' FDIC

• Business: Red Lobster files for bankruptcy after missteps including all-you-can-eat shrimp

• Business: Target is reducing prices on 5,000 common goods, including milk, butter and pet food

• Health: A new pill cures preschoolers of a parasitic worm. Delivering it could be a challenge

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.