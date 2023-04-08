Keep Alachua County Beautiful Great American Cleanup 2023

Today’s episode features the Keep Alachua County Beautiful Great American Cleanup Main Event on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Massey Park Recreation Center, also known as Westside Park, located at 1001 NW 34th Street in Gainesville. The Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program that motivates individuals to take greater responsibility for their community and the collection of litter. KACB will have supply kits available for pickup from our office prior to the event and at Massey Park on the day of the event.

Gina Hawkins, Executive Director of Keep Alachua County Beautiful, shares information on the annual clean up event as well as the non-profit organization that has the mission to beautify, conserve resources, recycle, educate and preserve our community’s environmental legacy.

Keep Alachua County Beautiful Great American Cleanup Gainesville Event

Saturday, April 22, 2023

9 a.m. – noon

Massey Park Recreation Center, 1001 NW 34th St.

Volunteer Appreciation: Noon to 1 p.m.

Online: https://www.kacb.org/