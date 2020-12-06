Today’s episode features Horses Without Humans. This non-profit organization creates, develops and implements a training and rehoming program for horses in transition in order to keep them out of harm’s way. The rescue farm, located in Bell, Florida, is funded through donations to make sure that any horse in need can be cared for.

An annual fundraising event, The Spirit of the Horse Show, will be held The Oaks of Lake City Equestrian Center on December 11-13. This enchanting and beautiful holiday tale is told by the Riders of KYB Dressage and includes dancers and a special appearance by international equine performer Tommie Turvey.

Yvonne Barteau, founder of Horses Without Humans, shares more information on the many resources, services and volunteer opportunities that Horses Without Humans has to offer.

Horses Without Humans

On the web: https://horseswithouthumans.org/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/horseswithouthumans/

6191 U.S. Highway 129

Bell, Florida

(847) 809-4093

kybdressage@aol.com