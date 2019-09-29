Today’s episode features the Acrosstown Repertoire Theater at 619 South Main Street in Gainesville. The theater, located in the Historic Baird Center, was founded in 1980 to develop new talent, plays, audiences and ideas while also celebrating and revivifying the great plays of the past. The ART provides a safe place where people of all ages, genders, races, socio-economic backgrounds and beliefs can create theater that transforms.

Jeff Stevens, an actor in the current Acrosstown Repertoire Theater production of “Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical” and Director Dan Christophy talk about theater roles for community volunteers, the current production, and the upcoming main stage productions scheduled for the 219-2020 season.

More information available at http://www.acrosstown.org/

Scenes from Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical | Sept. 12 – Oct. 6

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic thriller, Jekyll & Hyde is the gripping musical tale of a brilliant mind gone horrifically awry, set to a powerful pop-rock score. In an attempt to cure his ailing father’s mental illness by separating good from evil in the human personality, talented physician Dr. Jekyll inadvertently creates an alternate personality of pure evil, Mr. Hyde, who wreaks murderous havoc on the city of London.