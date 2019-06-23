 
Gainesville Emergency Management and Fire Rescue

June 23, 2019 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s program features David McIntire City of Gainesville Emergency Management Director and Krista Ott, City of Gainesville Fire Rescue Fire and Life Safety Educator. Together, they and their agencies provide and communicate valuable services for education, safety and emergency preparedness in a time of need – whether it’s for a storm, large scale community event or any unforeseen event that may impact public safety.

For more information on Gainesville Fire Rescue Services: https://www.facebook.com/Gainesville-Fire-Rescue-126611297438842/

 

