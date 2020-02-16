 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 DONATE
Home / Podcast / UF African American Studies Program 50th Anniversary Celebration

UF African American Studies Program 50th Anniversary Celebration

By

February 16, 2020 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features the 50th anniversary of the African American Studies program at the University of Florida. The first day of the celebration includes a symposium, community, alumni and student panels, a film screening and book expedition. The second day includes the unveiling of a historical marker and a free reception that is open to the university community.

UF Samuel Proctor Oral History Director Paul Ortiz, Jacob Gordon, University of Kansas Professor Emeritus and Barbara McDade Gordon, UF Professor Emeritus of Geography and African Studies talk about the upcoming event and the efforts to create a new Department of African American Studies.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Check Also

Celebrate Women 2020

Today’s episode features Celebrate Women 2020, a March 2020 Gainesville area initiative to celebrate the …

© 2020 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties