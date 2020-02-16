UF African American Studies Program 50th Anniversary Celebration

Today’s episode features the 50th anniversary of the African American Studies program at the University of Florida. The first day of the celebration includes a symposium, community, alumni and student panels, a film screening and book expedition. The second day includes the unveiling of a historical marker and a free reception that is open to the university community.

UF Samuel Proctor Oral History Director Paul Ortiz, Jacob Gordon, University of Kansas Professor Emeritus and Barbara McDade Gordon, UF Professor Emeritus of Geography and African Studies talk about the upcoming event and the efforts to create a new Department of African American Studies.