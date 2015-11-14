UF’s College of Journalism and Communications to Launch New Classical FM Station

WUFT Classic Will Debut Nov. 10 at 1 pm on 102.7 FM, 89.1-2 HD2, online at wuft.org and via a new WUFT Classic App

Gainesville, Fla. (November 9, 2015) –Beethoven, Mozart, Miles Davis and other classical and jazz icons will return to the FM airwaves in Gainesville and Alachua county as the UF College of Journalism and Communications launches a new classical, jazz and art-oriented station.

WUFT Classic 102.7 FM will launch on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. The new FM frequency will simulcast programming from the current WUFT-FM 89.1-2 HD2 classical channel and will continue to be streamed online at WUFT.org. In addition WUFT Classic launches with a new smartphone app for iOS and Android phones enabling listeners to enjoy the station no matter where they travel.

Richard Drake, former WUFT 89.1 “Morning Edition” host, will take the reins of the weekday program “Magnum Opus” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. WUFT Classic 102.7 will launch with a recording of “Twain Ten Fanfares” written by UF Music Professor Emeritus Willis Bodine in honor of the WUFT-FM 20th Anniversary.

“Magnum Opus” will feature long-form works that can be played in their entirety, such as Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. During each program, Drake will also include interviews and possible live performances by local artists, performers and arts organizations.

WUFT Classic will feature programming from nationally renowned classical music services Classical 24, “Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin,” evening symphony performances, The Metropolitan Opera series and jazz on the weekends. The full schedule is available at wuft.org.

“The College of Journalism & Communications and University of Florida are excited to bring WUFT Classic to the community to celebrate the arts in Gainesville,” said Randall Wright, Executive Director of the Division of Media Properties. We are fortunate to be able to upgrade our facilities to be able to provide this programming for the community and we’re especially enthused by the launch of the new WUFT Classic app which means our listeners will be able to take WUFT Classic with them no matter where they travel.”

