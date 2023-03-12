 
WUFT 89.1/90.1 WUFT Classic Live TV DONATE

Environmental Horticulture Graduate Student Association Coleus Sale 2023

By

March 12, 2023 Podcast, Tell Me About It, Uncategorized

Today’s episode features the University of Florida Environmental Horticulture Graduate Student Association (EHGSA) Coleus Sale. The 24th annual event will have 15 varieties available for pre-order and on-site purchase as well as native and landscape plants on site. The coleus plants are the result of the UF Coleus Breeding program under the direction of Dr. Dave Clark. To date the breeding program has released over 110 new varieties of the colorful annual bedding plants. Proceeds from the sale are used to fund horticulture trips in other past of the U.S. and around the world as well as fund travel grants for EHGSA members to present their research at professional conferences.

EHGSA president Alexander Schaller and student member Brooks Parrish discuss the non-profit organization, the Coleus breeding program and the annual plant sale on March 25 and 26.

EHGSA Coleus Sale
March 24 Pre-Sale Pickup, 2 to 6 p.m.March 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
March 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
2475 Memorial Road
University of Florida
Gainesville

Website: https://www.ehgsa.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EHGSA/

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Check Also

UF School of Music Cadenza 2023

Today’s episode features Cadenza, the upcoming University of Florida School of Music benefit to raise …

© 2023 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties