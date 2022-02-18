Today’s episode features author and former NPR commentator Shelley Fraser Mickle. Her latest book is a collaboration with African American sculptor Woodrow Nash. Together they crafted a strong statement that illuminates the true history of slavery and the shadows it casts on all Americans. His works breathe spirit into history, a legacy as painful as it is inspiring, and a vision that engages us in powerful ways. The authors collaborate to tell the story of his artistic process and the creation of images of proud figures that fill this unusual book with emotion.

Mickle also reminisces on her love of horses and her children’s books on Triple Crown contender Barbaro and Triple crown winner American Pharoah. She is the author of dozens of books, has provided humorous commentary recorded in the WUFT studios for national NPR broadcasts and was nominated to the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame in 2014 for her commitment to literacy and the power of the story.

