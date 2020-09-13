Today’s episode features Upbeat GNV, a musician-led, musician-centered collective founded on the principle of improving artists’ mental health through compassion, education and creating pathways to treatment. Musicians are facing a mental health crisis. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost three quarters of musicians are reporting that they are experiencing anxiety and depression due to limited or canceled performances and economic hardships.

Alex Klausner and John Gray Shermyen are the founders of Upbeat GNV. The organization is dedicated to bridging Alachua County’s music and mental health communities. Upbeat GNV offers an online resource guide of free or low-cost mental health services available to anyone in need.

