 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 DONATE

Upbeat GNV

By

September 13, 2020 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features Upbeat GNV, a musician-led, musician-centered collective founded on the principle of improving artists’ mental health through compassion, education and creating pathways to treatment. Musicians are facing a mental health crisis. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost three quarters of musicians are reporting that they are experiencing anxiety and depression due to limited or canceled performances and economic hardships.

Alex Klausner and John Gray Shermyen are the founders of Upbeat GNV. The organization is dedicated to bridging Alachua County’s music and mental health communities. Upbeat GNV offers an online resource guide of free or low-cost mental health services available to anyone in need.

For more information: www.upbeatgnv.org
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Upbeat-GNV-101746221631746
On Twitter: https://twitter.com/UpbeatGNV
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/upbeatgnv/?hl=en

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Check Also

Alachua County Library District

Today’s episode features the Alachua County Library District. This independent special taxing district is the …

© 2020 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties