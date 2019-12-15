Today’s episode features University of Florida Student Legal Services, a professional legal office that has been providing legal assistance to UF students since 1977. Funded by Student Government through Activities and Service fees, the Student Legal Service is essentially a prepaid legal service for all eligible UF students. It is staffed by four licensed attorneys who office assistance on a wide-range of problems.

Layne Prebor, one of the four staff attorneys shares his experiences with providing legal consultation services to students. He has a passion for helping students resolve a variety of legal issues.

For more information: https://www.studentlegalservices.ufl.edu/