The Point, June 10, 2025: Challenges in predicting Big Bend storm surge

Hurricane Helene leveled Jared Hunt’s corner store, Keaton Beach Bums, last fall. He re-opened in a road-ready setup with a food truck and three semi trailers with community support. (Courtesy of Jared Hunt)

• WUFT News: Storm surge frequency is rising, but Big Bend still a black box. "The stretch of coastline between Apalachicola and Cedar Key flares neon red on flood risk maps but goes dark on NOAA tide gauge maps. The 150-mile expanse between Apalachicola and Cedar Key has no instruments. Tampa Bay, for comparison, has four."

• WUFT News: Gainesville woman accuses advisors of fraud tied to Celebration Pointe loans. "Patti Shively says Viking Companies LLC misused more than $300 million in loans involved with the Celebration Pointe shopping plaza."

• WUFT News: Floridians urged to prepare early as city promotes storm readiness resources. "The city created SafeGNV.org to guide residents through the storm prep process. The website includes emergency pamphlets in English and Spanish with tips for building supply kits, organizing documents and creating medication lists."

• Mainstreet Daily News: School board approves Newberry charter contract. "Although the SBAC’s appeal of the charter school is still active with a hearing set for July 16, legal counsel said the district had to move forward with approving the contract, which is a standard state charter contract, due to mandatory timelines from the state."

• Mainstreet Daily News: DeSantis reappoints Hosseini, Ridley to UF Board of Trustees. "Hosseini has carved out a reputation as a very active board chair on a range of issues. He reportedly had a strained relationship with former UF President Ben Sasse, who resigned last summer citing his wife’s health challenges."

• The Alligator: Latest Gainesville Regional Transit System cuts leave community disappointed. "The Gainesville Regional Transit System is losing roughly $2.9 million as a result of UF decreasing its funding."

• WUFT News: Lu the hippo, a former TV star and honorary Floridian, dies at 65. "He was born in the San Diego Zoo and brought to Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park in 1964. He quickly rose to fame — becoming a television star by age seven."

The Hope Florida Foundation is a direct support organization for Hope Florida, an initiative led by Gov. Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey DeSantis. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

• Associated Press: DCF tells newspaper to halt 'intimidation' of families for story on Hope Florida Foundation. "Florida's child welfare agency sent a letter to the Orlando Sentinel telling it to "cease and desist" its reporting on foster families for a story about a nonprofit associated with first lady Casey DeSantis that is the subject of an investigation."

• WUSF-Tampa: Lawsuit is ready to battle cuts at the world's largest manatee sanctuary in Crystal River. "The lawsuit is targeting recent cuts in staff at the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, where reports have surfaced of manatees being harassed."

• News Service of Florida: Florida's new immigration law remains blocked. "A federal appeals court Friday kept on hold a new Florida law targeting undocumented immigrants who enter the state, rejecting arguments by Attorney General James Uthmeier that enforcement should at least temporarily be allowed."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida A&M’s athletic director faces charges of fraud and grand theft. "Suggs is accused of using her FSF-issued credit card to make wire transfers and cash withdrawals totalling more than $24,000. Officials say the charges were made at casinos while Suggs was on business trips. Investigators claim she misrepresented the spending as business meals."

• Associated Press: Some visitors report extra scrutiny at US airports as Trump's new travel ban begins. "The ban targeting mainly African and Middle Eastern countries kicked in amid rising tension over the president’s escalating campaign of immigration enforcement. But it arrived with no immediate signs of the chaos that unfolded at airports across the U.S. during Trump’s first travel ban in 2017."

• Jacksonville Today: Appeals court hears bid to revive Jacksonville Confederate monuments lawsuit. "A local civil rights activist faced a three-judge federal appeals court on Friday, fighting to resurrect his 2021 lawsuit meant to bar the city and state from spending funds to preserve public tributes to Confederates after it was dismissed."

• New York Times: A Florida weatherman’s hurricane plea went viral. Here’s why. "John Morales of WTVJ in Miami said the Trump administration’s recent cuts to the National Weather Service could leave television forecasters like him 'flying blind' this hurricane season. 'We may not exactly know how strong a hurricane is before it reaches the coastline,' he warned."

• Central Florida Public Media: After Florida sees 'historic' low rates, new report shows home insurance increases. "When it comes to rates, there are two kinds -- a company’s base rates and policyholders’ individual premium rates -- and their prices go up for different reasons."

