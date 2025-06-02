The Point, June 2, 2025: Former FEMA director shares hurricane tips

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Hurricane Irma as seen from a satellite in 2017. (NASA photo)

• WUFT News: Former FEMA director shares tips for the start of hurricane season. "Craig Fugate was the director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management and the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Administration under the Obama administration."

• WUFT News: U.S. plans to revoke Chinese student visas spark concern on UF campus. "The U.S. government is preparing to 'aggressively revoke' Chinese student visas, a move that could disrupt the education plans of thousands of students, including nearly 2,000 at the University of Florida."

• WUFT News: New PBS Frontline documentary examines the lessons from Hurricane Helene. "With hurricane season just arrived, many are preparing for the next major storm. But what can we learn from past storms? WUFT spoke with NPR and PBS correspondent Laura Sullivan on her new documentary -- Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning."

• WUFT News: Alachua County holds grand opening for Fire Station #21. "A ribbon-cutting ceremony in Alachua County unveiled a new state-of-the-art fire station after more than a year of construction."

• WCJB: ‘It is a public health crisis’: Vigil honoring gun violence survivors held in Gainesville. "June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, and some Alachua County leaders gathered Saturday morning to honor survivors of gun violence in light of a recent uptick in shootings across Gainesville."

• WCJB: Crews continue monitoring the Perchman Fire days after containment begins. "The wildfire began on May 27 in swampy terrain between the Little Lake George Wilderness and State Road 19. While rain briefly slowed the fire’s spread, officials say smoldering fuel and dense underbrush have kept conditions dangerous, prompting an extended response from firefighting crews."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Anew celebrates 13 years fighting sex trafficking and helping survivors heal. "Formerly known as Created Gainesville, Anew is a non-profit, Christian-based organization working to help female survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation heal through survivor care, outreach, awareness and prevention programs."

• Noticias WUFT: Trabajadores postales en Gainesville rechazan la privatización del Servicio Postal y exigen más protección. “Alrededor de 12 trabajadores postales se manifestaron este jueves frente a la oficina central del correo en Gainesville para oponerse a la posible privatización del Servicio Postal de los Estados Unidos (USPS), una institución con casi 250 años de historia.”

• Noticias WUFT: El refugio local se asocia con Community Staples para ayudar a los animales locales. “Los animales de Gainesville están recibiendo una segunda oportunidad en su vida, gracias a un poco de ayuda de la comunidad.”

• Noticias WUFT: La Cruz Roja Americana celebra la Semana de Agradecimiento a los Voluntarios. “En la Región Norte de Florida de la Cruz Roja, ayuda a más de 1,100 familias al año. Y estan disponibles para ayudar 24 horas al día, 7 días a la semana. Después de cualquier desastre, la Cruz Roja está ahí mismo después de las autoridades, construyendo confianza y fiabilidad con la comunidad.”

Illustration by Bonny Matejowsky Illustration by Bonny Matejowsky

• News Service of Florida: Federal judge allows lawsuit over extreme heat at Florida prison to proceed, citing inmate health risks. "A federal judge has rejected a request by Florida corrections officials to dismiss a potential class-action lawsuit alleging the state has violated inmates’ rights because of hot conditions at a prison in Miami-Dade County."

• WUSF-Tampa: Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ includes cuts to Medicaid, SNAP. What that means for Floridians. "House Republicans recently passed their version that would make historic cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Debate over the measure now moves to the Senate."

• Politico: With time running out, Florida’s GOP-led Legislature forges budget deal. "Florida legislative leaders said late Friday they have forged a budget deal that will guarantee $2.25 billion shifted into tax cuts and reserves while also establishing a path for legislators to avoid a potential shutdown of state government this summer."

• Central Florida Public Media: DeSantis vetoes bill that would repeal Florida’s ‘free kill’ law. "Speaking in Fort Myers Thursday, the governor said the bill would not only open Florida to a flood of lawyers seeking big pay days, but it would also exacerbate Florida’s physician shortage."

• News Service of Florida: Snapchat snaps back on Florida's 2024 law aimed at keeping children off some social media platforms. "The law was one of the highest-profile issues of the 2024 legislative session, with supporters saying it targets addictive features of social-media platforms — a key argument in Uthmeier’s lawsuit against Snapchat."

• Central Florida Public Media: Some say proposed clean energy rollbacks could send local businesses into “survival mode”. "Many of those clean energy incentives enacted under the Biden administration funneled jobs and billions of dollars into Republican-controlled states, including Florida."

• Jacksonville Today: Former lawmaker and FSU President John Thrasher dies at 81. "Thrasher’s family and FSU announced the death Friday. Senate President Ben Albritton called the former House and Senate member “a tremendous person” who lived a life with many accomplishments."

• LkldNow: ‘Super cool’ project turns Lake Bonnet’s algae into jet fuel. "The water in Lake Bonnet isn’t supposed to be the murky green of an exotic cocktail. And it might not be in the future, if an innovative algae-harvesting project works as expected."

• Economy: Trump announces plan to double tariffs on imported steel to 50%

• World: Hegseth says the U.S. will reposition military amid threat from China

• Politics: Trump pardons drug kingpins even as he escalates U.S. drug war rhetoric

• National: An immigration raid at a San Diego restaurant leads to a chaotic scene

• Law: Trump's deals with law firms are like deals 'made with a gun to the head,' lawyers say

• Technology: Meta plans to replace humans with AI to assess privacy and societal risks

• Environment: Billowing smoke from Canadian wildfires wafts into the U.S.

• National: Skulls once subject to racist study in Germany are laid to rest in New Orleans

