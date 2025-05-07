The Point, May 7, 2025: Mathematician turns grief into mission to fight cancer

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Helen Moore looks at a portrait in her wedding album. When it was taken, she and her husband Colin Day were still unaware of how little time they had left together. (Nicole Borman/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: When math meets medicine: How a mathematician turned grief into a mission. "Math models simulate how cancer grows and responds to treatment, helping researchers test therapies faster and more safely. They also allow for personalized treatments with fewer side effects. Moore uses these models to improve drug regimens, especially for cancer."

• WUFT News: Santa Ono, sole finalist for next UF president, outlines his mission at public forums. "On Sunday, the University of Florida Presidential Search Committee announced Santa Ono as the sole finalist for the university’s 14th president. This recommendation will be considered by the Board of Trustees, which selects the university president, whose appointment is then subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors."

• WUFT News: Support for homeless students in Alachua County shifts after staff change. "Under the federal McKinney-Vento Act, school districts must ensure students without stable housing have access to transportation, basic services and education. Staff members in the district played a vital role in connecting students to these resources last year. But this school year, only three remain after the state cut funding of the program by 60%."

• WUFT News: 2025 Florida legislative session recap: What passed, what failed? "The 2025 legislative session was tumultuous, and it’s not technically over yet. Until lawmakers and the Governor all agree on a budget, the session will continue. Below, find some of the bills WUFT reported on this session, and see what passed and what didn’t."

• Florida Storms: Hurricane Preparedness Week 2025. "While NOAA has not yet made an official forecast for this year's hurricane season, tropical meteorologists at Colorado State University have looked at this year's early indicators. They predict slightly above average, with 17 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes."

• WUFT News: Teenage director is working to make waves in the Gainesville theater scene. "Sixteen-year-old Nathan Wynn is not your average theater kid. He has had his hands in all aspects of the theater — from performing on stage to learning how to operate a soundboard to now directing his second musical, there’s no part of the stage he hasn’t mastered."

• WCJB: Alachua County School Board votes to cut back staff hours amid possible $20 million shortfall. "Facing the prospect of a $20 million shortfall, the Alachua County School Board voted on a massive cutback on hours for the staff next school year. The decision was controversial; many employees were critical of the decision. Many were also critical of a pay raise the board approved Tuesday night for administrators."

• Mainstreet Daily News: City of Alachua on par with budget halfway through 2024-2025 fiscal year. "The Alachua City Commission found the City of Alachua’s spending to be in line with its 2024-2025 fiscal year budget despite a 0.02% increase, after hearing a six-month budget update during a regular meeting on Monday."

Around the state

Three Sisters Spring at the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge is a part of the Crystal River/Kings Bay spring system, which is also designated as an Outstanding Florida Spring. (Rose Schnabel/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Judge favors state DEP in 'Springs Harm Rule' challenge. "Judge E. Gary Early sided with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in the latest development in a six-month legal tug-of-war between the state agency and the nonprofit Florida Springs Council."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: DeSantis says he will sign public water fluoridation ban. "The practice of fluoridating public water has been in place since 1945. It helps promote dental health. Some recent preliminary studies suggest that extreme levels of Floride exposure, a greater amount than what is approved for use in U.S. water supplies, can have negative developmental effects young children."

• News Service of Florida: Judge weighs arguments on 2021 Florida social media law placing restrictions on content moderation. "The 2021 law prevented platforms from banning political candidates from their sites and required companies to publish — and apply consistently — standards about issues such as banning users or blocking their content."

• Central Florida Public Media: Medicaid expansion initiative leader sues state over upcoming restrictions. "Starting July 1, 2025, any volunteer who collects more than 25 signatures outside of immediate family must register as a petition circulator with the state – even if the work is unpaid. Failure to do so would be a third-degree felony. And, each person who collects signatures must be a United States citizen, a resident of Florida and free from any felonies unless their rights have been restored."

• Associated Press: Civil rights lawsuit filed in Florida deputy’s killing of US Airman Roger Fortson. "The complaint filed in a Pensacola courthouse alleges that Deputy Eddie Duran used excessive and unconstitutional deadly force when he shot Senior Airman Roger Fortson just seconds after the Black 23-year-old opened his apartment door on May 3, 2024."

• St. Pete Catalyst: Conflicting statements continue in deadly ferry crash. "Nine days after a tri-engine powerboat plowed into the stern of the slow-moving Clearwater Ferry, killing one passenger and injuring eight others, the chief investigative agency is keeping mum."

• News Service of Florida: A federal appeals court backs a cruise line after crew members had to stay on board due to COVID-19. "Ryan Maunes Maglana and Francis Karl Bugayong, who worked on Celebrity’s Millennium cruise ship, filed the lawsuit in 2020 in South Florida. Tuesday’s opinion said passengers were able to leave the ship on Feb. 10, 2020, in Singapore but crew members remained on board as it crossed the Pacific Ocean, ultimately docking in Mexico."

• Miami Herald ($): Can you still get a REAL ID before the deadline? What happens May 7 and after? "A new form of identification will start being enforced on May 7. Do you still have time to get a REAL ID? And what happens after the deadline? Here’s what to know."



From NPR News

• World: U.S. intelligence memo says Venezuelan government does not control Tren de Aragua gang

• Law: States win a legal injunction against President Trump, pausing library funding cuts

• Law: Supreme Court upholds Trump's ban on transgender military members while appeals continue

• World: India launches missile attacks on Pakistan

• National: Trump offers $1,000 incentive to migrants who leave the country voluntarily

• Economy: The Fed will likely hold interest rates steady as Trump's tariffs spark uncertainty

• Economy: Why oil prices are falling, and what it means for the economy

• Religion: The conclave to choose a new pope is about to begin

• National: Police found a missing woman 60 years after she disappeared. She wants to stay hidden

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.