The Point, May 6, 2025: Florida schools unsure of Trump order's impact

Today's Florida stories

A Putnam County school bus. (Amy Nelson/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: North central Florida schools face uncertainty after Trump’s order to dismantle the Department of Education. "A little over a month since President Donald Trump signed an executive order on March 20 to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, and local education officials are still unsure of what its effects might ultimately mean."

• WUFT News: ‘I do have an influence’: Vegan bodybuilder aims to prove the power of plants. "With his 260-pound muscular frame, neon green mohawk and arsenal of pinstriped workout shorts, Thomas resembles a radioactive cartoon strongman come to life. That’s even before he turns to the side, revealing a head tattoo proclaiming “VEGAN” in block letters."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Gainesville church part of lawsuit aimed at keeping ICE agents out of 'sacred spaces'. "The church is one of a handful of plaintiffs that have filed suit in the U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon, challenging the right of the Trump administration to send U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents into schools, churches, health care clinics and other “sacred spaces” in search of undocumented immigrants."

• WCJB: National “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive set for May 10, USPS officials say. "Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from customers, going directly to local food pantries to provide food to people who need the help."

• NPR: Meet the Florida group chipping away at public benefits one state at a time. "Healthy food itself isn't largely a partisan issue, and those who study nutrition tend to agree that reducing the amount of sugary food people eat is a good idea to avoid health consequences such as heart disease. But the question over the government's role in deciding who can buy what has become political."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: An advocacy group is challenging Florida's new process for amending the state constitution. "Florida Decides Healthcare, the advocacy group that filed the case, had already been trying to place Medicaid expansion on the 2026 ballot when the bill became law. They’ve gathered about 100-thousand petitions so far."

• News Service of Florida: Lawmakers are wary of Florida's increasingly busy hurricane seasons. "After three hurricanes hit the state in 2024, Florida lawmakers Friday gave final approval to a bill that would make changes involving issues such as debris removal and rebuilding storm-damaged homes."

• Central Florida Public Media: Deadline fast approaching for a costly decision on forever chemicals. "The Environmental Protection Agency has until May 12 to make a move in a lawsuit filed by two leading water utility membership groups against the agency last year for rules regulating the presence of certain PFAS, or 'forever chemicals,' in drinking water."

• Associated Press: A merging of cultures is happening in Miami, where F1's circuit has become a beach vacation. "As F1 has gained popularity in the U.S. in recent years — thanks in part to the popular Netflix series 'Drive to Survive' — the Miami Grand Prix has become one of the more appealing stops on the F1 calendar, infusing racing weekend with festival-like concerts and parties to draw more people to the track."

Today's sponsored message

From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.