The Point, May 2, 2025: Top FL GOP official convicted for romantic involvement with inmate

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Today's Florida stories

Jovante Teague, the newly elected vice chairman of the Republican Party of Florida embraces congresswoman Kat Cammack during the annual RPOF meeting in Orlando, Fla., in January 11, 2025. (Frame grab via Facebook/Fresh Take Florid)

• Fresh Take Florida: Exclusive: Top Florida GOP official was convicted in probe into his romantic involvement with inmate during his time as jail employee. "The newly elected vice chair of the Republican Party of Florida was convicted in 2019 as part of a state felony investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with an inmate when he was a jail guard. Details of the court case and its outcome haven’t previously been reported."

• WUFT News: Cedar Key residents question FEMA's value ahead of hurricane season. "Less than two months away from hurricane season, the island community of Cedar Key is still recovering from being ravaged by two of the strongest storms to ever hit the Big Bend region. Several homes, businesses and the city’s post office are still boarded up -- and it’s unclear if FEMA will be in the city’s corner by the time hurricane season starts."

• Fresh Take Florida: Legislature passes bill to crack down on abandoned boats, hold owners financially responsible. "Across Florida, there are nearly 900 derelict vessels dating back to 2020, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Now, the Legislature is tackling the problem. Lawmakers passed a bill this week that would punish owners who abandon derelict vessels and make them responsible for paying to remove them."

• Mainstreet Daily News: International Workers’ Day anti-Trump protest draws hundreds. "Hundreds of people took to the intersection at SW Main Street and Depot Avenue in Gainesville to protest Trump’s administration as a part of a national movement. The protest was one of many held nationwide and internationally on International Workers’ Day."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Butler Plaza Walmart shooting injures 1, suspect surrenders himself to police. "The preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation between two men and a woman started outside the store but continued inside when the three entered the Walmart. It escalated into a physical altercation before the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Mixed reactions in Alachua County to proposed fluoride ban as bill heads to DeSantis. "Gainesville Regional Utilities is prepared to stop adding fluoride to its water system this year if Gov. Ron DeSantis decides to sign a bill recently approved by the Florida Legislature."

• WCJB: Alachua County School Board closes Constellation Charter School due to ‘health and safety concerns’. "Officials say the district had previously sent a notice of potential closure based on financial concerns; however, the emergency action was taken due to safety issues."

• Associated Press: Federal judge says local police must follow order to halt enforcement of Florida immigration law. "A federal judge told attorneys for the state of Florida on Tuesday that an order freezing the enforcement of a new state immigration law absolutely did apply to all of the state's local law enforcement agencies, despite a recent letter to the contrary from the state's attorney general."

• WLRN-Miami: In Broward, DeSantis praises 'first of its kind' operation that arrested 1,120 undocumented migrants. "Operation Tidal Wave resulted in the largest number of undocumented migrants detained in a single state in a single week — and is a 'warm-up' for future efforts in Florida and elsewhere in the U.S."

• Central Florida Public Media: Hard to breathe? Florida’s drought might be why. "During a drought, particles in the air can irritate the bronchial passages and lungs, making chronic respiratory illnesses like asthma worse and risk of respiratory infections like bronchitis and bacterial pneumonia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

Today's sponsored message

From NPR News

• Media: Trump orders end to federal funding for NPR and PBS

• Education: Education Department stops $1 billion in funding for school mental health

• National: Lawmakers demand answers after a Haitian woman dies at an ICE detention center

• Health: Health care for transgender children questioned in 400-page Trump administration report

• Law: Trump-appointed federal judge blocks use of Alien Enemies Act for Venezuelans in South Texas

• Law: Judges would be accountable for abuse even if they retired or resigned, under new bill

• National: Trump is sending his national security adviser Mike Waltz to the UN in a shakeup

• Health: RFK Jr. to require placebo-controlled studies for new vaccines

• National: Inside the glitz and glamor of the Kentucky Derby

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.