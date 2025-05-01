The Point, May 1, 2025: State's first prosecutions under controversial 'Halo Law'

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Members of the Gainesville Harmony Show Chorus rehears in Grace Presbyterian Church in Gainesville. (Bailee Perdue/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Gainesville Harmony Show Chorus carries legacy of barbershop music and sisterhood. "This all-women, year-round a cappella group is made up of nearly 30 members who gather each week to rehearse, compete and celebrate the power of four-part harmony."

• WCJB: Archer’s wastewater project to receive additional funding. "Wednesday night’s meeting gave residents a clearer picture of where things stand, including a possible boost in state funding. While the wastewater plant has been in the works for years, city leaders say the finish line may be closer than ever."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville launches free accessory dwelling unit plans, starts to build its own. "The city of Gainesville broke ground Wednesday on a new home renovation project, but city leaders hope for much more from a new program that helps homeowners construct accessory dwellings units (ADUs)."

• WCJB: A palm tree dedicated to one of the students murdered in 1990 appears to have died. "It was a tragedy that impacted not only the city of Gainesville, but the entire country. Five college students were murdered back in 1990. Now, one of the trees meant to honor one of the victims is dead."

• The Alligator: Roam towing sparks debate in Gainesville once again. "Superior Towing, UF’s towing partner and one of Gainesville’s most prominent, wants to put a stop to the practice. According to a media statement, the company no longer wants to decide who gets towed. Instead, it would require the property owner or 'authorized agent' to call and request a tow."

Around the state

Madilyn Gemme A Gainesville Police Officer directs traffic near the scene of a shooting at 1515 SE 15th St., in Gainesville, Fla., Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Madilyn Gemme/Fresh Take Florida)

• Fresh Take Florida: Florida begins first prosecutions under controversial ‘Halo Law’. "Florida’s new Halo Law, the controversial statute intended to protect law enforcement from harassment, went into effect at the start of this year. Now the first people arrested and prosecuted under it say they were left in the dark."

• Fresh Take Florida: Legislature kills effort to let candidates pay babysitters with campaign funds. "Lawmakers in committee hearings voted unanimously for the Senate bill even as they raised questions about whether it needed tighter guardrails on such spending. The bills didn’t include limits on such spending or restrict expenses to political candidates who weren’t millionaires."

• WUSF-Tampa: DOGE cuts could stop some families from getting fresh produce from local farmers. "Among cuts was the suspension of two programs — the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program and the Local Food Purchase Assistance (Cooperative Agreement Program — that provide funding to states, school districts and food banks to purchase locally grown food."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: The Florida Senate has unanimously passed a condo reform bill. "The Florida Senate has unanimously passed a bill that eases the financial strain on condominium owners who have struggled after lawmakers imposed safety legislation in the wake of the 2021 tragedy at Champlain Towers South in Surfside."

• WUSF-Tampa: Here's how to find your hurricane evacuation zone across Florida. "According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated."

• St. Pete Catalyst: More questions than answers in deadly ferry collision. "Jose 'Pepe' Castro, 41, was killed Sunday night when the Clearwater Ferry, on which he was a passenger, was rammed by a fast-moving pleasure boat near Memorial Causeway in Clearwater Bay. There were 45 people on the ferry. At least eight others were injured."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Lawmakers pass bill to help former foster youth get reliable housing. "Geori Seldine, the executive director of Florida’s Children First, says these young adults are likely to have experienced trauma, a lack of family support, and gaps in their education. 'They have a much greater risk of homelessness, and it’s really tough right now to have that housing security,' said Seldine."

• WUSF-Tampa: Gulf fish farming project at risk as judge pulls nationwide permit. "A federal judge repealed a nationwide permit for industrial fish farming off the coasts of Florida and California. Instead, the company leading the project will have to turn to individualized permits."



From NPR News

• Law: Federal judge orders release of Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi

• World: With a focus on unity, Vietnam celebrates 50 years since war's end

• National: May Day protesters will rally nationwide against the 'war on working people'

• National: Trump's VA strands thousands of veterans by ending a key mortgage program

• Elections: New congressional district gives voice to Black voters in Alabama

• Business: Budget airline Avelo faces backlash for signing up to fly deportation flights for ICE

• Education: Republicans plan to overhaul the federal student loan system. Here's what to know

