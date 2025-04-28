The Point, April 28, 2025: Gainesville non-profit employs adults with disabilities

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Kyle Smith (right) and Michael Sayeski (left) fill pots with soil at Grow Hub in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: (dis)Abled: Adults with disabilities find new means of employment. "Grow Hub, a non-profit plant nursery in Gainesville, Florida, is working to break barriers by providing equal employment opportunities to people with disabilities."

• WUFT News: Gainesville city manager talks policing following Easter egg hunt shooting. "Speaking at the General Policy Committee meeting on Thursday, City Manager Cynthia Curry said the permit for the egg hunt allowed 400 people to be in the park, but ended up drawing crowds of approximately 2,000 people in the surrounding area and nearby streets."

• WUFT News: Securing the future of the Suwannee’s “mythical” turtle. "Thomas and his colleagues compared the shells of more than 100 alligator snapping turtles from the field and from museum collections. They found a variety of differences, most notably that specimens from the Suwannee River had a crescent-shaped notch at the back of their shells while other alligator snapping turtles didn’t. The team had identified a new species."

• WUFT News: UF Health and United Healthcare reconcile contract differences, affecting 100,000 patients. "Coverage between United Healthcare and UF Health had been suspended since last September, requiring United patients to either obtain referrals or pay out of pocket for services."

• Florida Storms: Florida drought update: it's worse! Here's the outlook. "The big headline is that there are now two spots in Central Florida under extreme drought, impacting parts of Marion, Sumter, and Volusia counties."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Lake City man involved in Easter celebration shooting arrested. "The shooting occurred Sunday evening at NE Center Avenue in Lake City at the annual Easter celebration. LCPD officers and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were providing crowd control for the more than 2,000 attendees when an altercation broke out between several attendees at 8:06 p.m."

• WCJB: Former Newberry Fire Rescue chief sentenced for reckless driving with alcohol. "According to Marion County court records, the former chief of Newberry Fire Rescue, who resigned in February, has been adjudicated guilty of reckless driving with alcohol involved."

Around the state

The world's first cultured hamburger was unveiled at a news conference in London on August, 5 2013. The cultured meat product was developed by a team of scientists from Maastricht University led by Mark Post at a cost of $316,000. (Luisalvaz via Wikimedia Commons)

• News Service of Florida: Lawsuit over Florida's 'cultivated' meat ban can continue, says judge. "The state law, in part, makes it a second-degree misdemeanor to sell or manufacture cultivated meat. The manufacturing process includes taking a small number of cultured cells from animals and growing them in controlled settings to make what is often described as lab-grown meat."

• WUFT News: State lawmakers push for stricter hit-and-run reporting measures. "Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed a Senate bill at the beginning of the legislative session to make identifying drivers responsible for hit-and-run accidents easier for law enforcement. Gruters cited the bill as the Lilly Glaubach Act, which pays homage to the 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Gruters’ district in 2022."

• Associated Press: ICE is reversing termination of legal status for international students around US, lawyers say. "More than 1,200 students nationwide suddenly lost their legal status or had visas revoked, leaving them at risk for deportation. Many said they had only minor infractions on their record or did not know why they were targeted. Some left the country while others have gone into hiding or stopped going to class."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: FSU'S Student Union will open Monday, 11 days after shooting. "The union will open Monday for a period between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with a moment of reflection to take place at 3 p.m. ahead of the opening. No employees or volunteers of the building are required to be present."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida Democrats blast former Senate Dem Leader Jason Pizzo for leaving the party. "Former Florida Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo announced Thursday he is switching his party affiliation to NPA, or No Party Affiliation. The move is being blasted by Democrats and comes as he has been signaling he will run for governor in 2026."

• WUSF-Tampa: Electric vehicle owners in Florida might have to pay triple in storage fees after a wreck. "His legislation says an electric vehicle, or EV, requires more space in a storage facility to keep a safe distance from other vehicles, hence tripling the cost as to not take revenue from tow and storage companies. So, if your EV is in a wreck, you could pay $90 a day for storage instead of $30."

• WFLA-Tampa: ‘Give her back’: Family rallies after Tampa mother suddenly deported back to Cuba. "Heydi Sanchez Tejeda’s family said her deportation has devastated them, especially her young daughter. They said she was in the process of getting her green card when she was deported. When she went for an ICE check-in, she was detained."

• Associated Press: One dead, several injured after Clearwater Ferry is struck by hit-and-run boat, police say. "The deceased and injured were among 45 people aboard the Clearwater Ferry. The crash was declared 'a mass casualty incident' by Clearwater Fire & Rescue."

From NPR News

• Law: Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to federal murder and stalking charges

• Health: Fired, rehired, and fired again: Some federal workers find they're suddenly uninsured

• National: The DEA says 114 immigrants in the U.S. illegally were arrested at a Colorado nightclub

• National: U.S. judge says 2-year-old apparently deported to Honduras 'with no meaningful process'

• World: Trump meets Zelenskyy during visit to Pope Francis' funeral

• National: Justice Department revokes Biden-era protections for reporters in leak investigations

• Economy: Big brands are officially worried about American shoppers

• Space: New analysis casts doubt on 'biosignatures' found on planet K2-18b

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.