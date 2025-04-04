The Point, April 4, 2025: WUFT reporters race across town: car vs. bus

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

WUFT File Photo

• WUFT News: Which came first, the bus or the car? WUFT reporters race from east Gainesville to Butler Plaza. "To see what it's like to travel to and from east Gainesville, two WUFT reporters had a race. WUFT’s Aileyahu Shanes took the bus and WUFT's Sofia Dinka drove her car. They set off from the urgent care on their way to Butler Plaza."

• WUFT News: Florida black bear hunt may return, public opinion divided. "Florida ended black bear hunting in 1994, but opened it for a month in October 2015, only to end it in two days after 304 bears were harvested. Now, proposals are in the works for one this December."

• WUFT News: $19 chicken fingers? How UF’s baseball concession prices rank vs. SEC rivals. "Using data from 10 other Division I baseball programs, including nine fellow SEC teams that all rank in the top 25 nationally in attendance, it’s clear to see fans’ complaints aren’t unquantified."

• Florida Storms: CSU predicts above-average activity for the 2025 hurricane season. "Colorado State University released its long-awaited season forecast, calling for 17 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes."

• Florida Storms: Extra toasty temperatures throughout the weekend and humid. "Temperatures will continue to be hot and feel muggy across Florida as a high-pressure system to our east continues to inject moisture and warmth into the state."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GRU Authority appeals judge’s referendum ruling, city weighs options. "Judge George Wright’s ruling leaves both boards without a full victory. The ruling means the city can amend its charter and potentially return to operational control of the utility (a threat to the GRU Authority’s legal existence) but prevents the November 2024 ballot from making that change because of wording that Wright declared misleading."

• WCJB: ‘We have to sit and wait:’ NCFL school districts unsure of future department of education funding. "Some North Central Florida school district officials said the potential loss of U.S. Department of Education funding could be devastating. Districts like Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) get millions of dollars for disabled and impoverished students."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

A UF student attends a vigil for the 7 year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)

• Fresh Take Florida: ‘Gut punch’: Opposition grows to attorney general’s decision not to enforce law banning gun sales to buyers under 21. "The Parkland community was distraught, gun vendors were unmoved and legal experts were skeptical when Florida’s attorney general said he wouldn’t enforce a law – recently upheld by a U.S. appeals court – banning the sales of rifles and shotguns to anyone under 21."

• News Service of Florida: Florida Senate passed bill reducing requirements for high-school diploma. "Senators unanimously approved the measure (SB 166), which would represent a major change after years of Republican leaders saying test requirements are an important part of evaluating student performance and holding schools accountable. Some senators, however, said Thursday it was time to move away from 'high stakes' testing."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida House approves measure to place additional restrictions on ballot initiatives. "The proposal (HB 1205) underwent several changes, but ultimately critics claim the measure reduces access to democracy, while supporters say it adds guardrails to the citizen petition process."

• WUSF-Tampa: Transgender people in Florida are having the sex marker changed on their driver's licenses. "Vince has been identifying as male for years, and all his official documentation was updated to reflect that — until the DHSMV rescinded his driver's license in March and changed the sex marker to female."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida bill would make it easier to remove books, put penalties in place for schools who don’t. "Under the proposed legislation, committees reviewing a book that’s been objected to wouldn’t be able to consider its literary or artistic merit when considering whether to ban it. Additionally, books that depict or describe sex in any way would have to be removed within five days of an objection and remain unavailable throughout the review process."

• News Service of Florida: Florida House questioning state agencies amid probe into possible wasteful government spending. "Citing 'deep frustration' and a lack of cooperation by officials in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, House budget leaders are issuing demand letters to some state agencies amid a probe into possibly wasteful government spending."

• WLRN-Miami: Beautiful nuisance: How a bird inspired a poetic South Floridian. "In parts of South Florida, it’s not rush hour or construction that brings traffic to a halt — it’s peacocks. The large, colorful birds, which are protected by law, have become both a spectacle and a nuisance. They are known for strutting across streets, damaging property and unleashing their piercing calls."

From NPR News

• Economy: Brutal day for stocks: Dow plunges almost 1,700 points on new Trump tariffs

• National: Tariffs threaten to upend markets American farmers depend on

• Health: Judge rules Alabama can't prosecute groups helping patients get abortions elsewhere

• Education: Education Dept. warns schools: Eliminate DEI programs or lose funding

• Politics: A Pentagon inspector general announces investigation into Hegseth's use of Signal

• National: Judge considers 'contempt' after Trump officials stonewall ruling on migrant removal flights

• Health: Major deal wipes out $30 billion in medical debt. Even backers say it's not enough

• Science: What does the shark say? Click, click, click

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.