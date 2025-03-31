The Point, March 31, 2025: Florida Men's Basketball beats Texas Tech, advances to Final Four

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Florida head coach Todd Golden holds the trophy as he celebrates with his player after defeating Texas Tech in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/ Godofredo A. Vásquez)

• WUFT News: Florida beats Texas Tech to advance to Final Four. “Florida is on its way to its sixth Final Four in program history — and its first since 2014 — after defeating Texas Tech in the Elite Eight, 84-79.”

• WUFT News: How Gator Fans Across the Country Watched Their Team Make the Final Four. "With his eight points and an 18-4 run in the final minutes, Florida inched past Texas Tech 84-79 as Florida Gator fans across the country and the state celebrated a milestone the team hadn’t reached in 11 years."

• WUFT News: UF students hear of efforts to outlaw driving while using hand-held devices. “A Tallahassee man advocating for a stricter distracted driving law was in Gainesville on Saturday sharing his message with University of Florida students.”

• WUFT News: Popular food truck spot faces uncertain future as housing development moves forward. “The Portman University Avenue Land Use Change is a new development that would replace the food truck area with an apartment complex. The Gainesville City Commission is set to review the plan twice, in April and May.”

• WUFT News: Children’s Trust finds permanent home to serve Alachua County. “With expanded space, Kiner hopes the facility will better serve the Children’s Trust’s needs and allow community members to utilize the space.”

• WUFT News: UF women’s ministry group hosts event to feed the homeless. “The group of 13 women — dedicated to bettering the Gainesville community and spreading the word of God— spent their Saturday morning cooking meals and preparing blessing bags for the homeless people in the Gainesville area.”

• WUFT News: Downtown businesses and residents weigh in on Streatery renovations. “The city closed two blocks of Southwest 1st Avenue between Southwest 2nd Street and South Main Street during COVID to give business owners outdoor space to serve customers. Now, the city commission wants to renovate the closed street into a space that can better host festivals, markets and other activities.”

• WUFT News: How a plant festival became part of the effort to revive the city of Waldo. “The first annual plant festival took place Saturday at Waldo City Town Square. Vendors set up tents and sold plants and herbs, as well as other items like toys, quilts, clothing and even farm animals.”

Estas son las historias en español más resaltantes del mes:

Noticias WUFT: El condado de Alachua lanza un sistema de alertas inalámbricas de emergencia en español . “Los hispanohablantes en el condado de Alachua ahora pueden registrarse para recibir alertas de emergencia en su lengua materna a través de mensajes de texto o Facebook.”

Noticias WUFT: “El Edén de Florida”: Inauguración de una nueva exposición en el Museo de Historia Matheson . “La exposición celebra la historia del condado de Alachua a través de un examen de su tierra, el medio ambiente, la agricultura, la industria, la educación y la comunidad.”

Noticias WUFT: Exploración espacial, aviación y homenaje a veteranos en el noveno evento del Gator Fly-In . “Este año, el tema central del evento fue “Gators en el Espacio", que celebra el rol que juega la Universidad de Florida (UF) en la investigación y la exploración espacial.”

Noticias WUFT: El World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 toma lugar en Gainesville siendo la primera vez en norteamérica . “Después de 2 años de organización por el Condado de Alachua y todo su equipo, el campeonato mundial de atletismo llega por primera vez al centro deportivo de Gainesville.”

Noticias WUFT: Cómo Ocala, la nueva “Capital Mundial Del Caballo”, ha atraído a Jinetes Internacionales . “La capital mundial del caballo atrae a personas de todas partes del mundo como Andrea Mendoza, quien viaja desde Guatemala cada mes para cuidar a su caballo Chepito.”

Around the state

Newly elected Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin speaks after winning the vote at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting in National Harbor, Md., Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)

• WFSU-Tallahassee: DNC Chair Ken Martin says national Democrats will spend more money, time in Florida. “Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin was in Florida this weekend campaigning for his party’s candidates in the special elections this Tuesday. While campaigning, Martin said Democrats are committed to investing in Florida.”

• WLRN-Miami: Cuban man's family demands release from ICE custody after arrest outside Miami home. “The family of a man taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Miami is demanding his release, saying he has no criminal record and that federal authorities have not told them why he was detained.”

• Central Florida Public Media: Bipartisan Florida bill would make it easier for inmates to get professional licenses. “If the legislation passes, the FDC would work with Florida professional boards and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to get the program up and running by July 1.”

• WUSF-Tampa Bay: Match Day for Jacksonville med students illuminates Florida's gap in producing new doctors. “Florida produces far fewer physicians than other large states. According to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, between 2014 and 2023, 66.5% of the 11,447 doctors who conducted their residency in Florida practice here.”

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida lawmakers are rolling out punishments for stolen valor. “The Florida Senate unanimously passed the "stolen valor" measure (SB 402) on Thursday, making the act a third-degree felony for anyone misrepresenting their military service, including wearing unauthorized uniforms.”

• Central Florida Public Media: Emergency food providers dealt blow by funding freeze. “This week, the region's largest emergency food provider found out a funding freeze could take millions of meals off the tables of Central Florida families. The Trump Administration froze funding from the Commodity Credit Corporation and suspended its orders for The Emergency Food Assistance Program.”

• Miami Times: How South Florida's micro-schools empower Black students. “According to Nicole Stewart-Jones, founder of the National Association of Black Microschool Leaders (NABML), micro-schools cultivate a strong sense of belonging and identity, especially for Black students, while also promoting equity and improving educational outcomes.”

From NPR News

• World: Iran has rejected direct negotiations with the US in response to Trump's letter

• World: Some progress made in recovering U.S. Army soldiers submerged in Lithuanian swamp

• Politics: Trump is 'not joking' about third term, though Constitution says he can't serve

• National: Police say ICE tactics are eroding public trust in local law enforcement

• Business: Trump is set to announce more tariffs. Data shows Americans are footing the cost

• Business: Hyundai's plans for its new Georgia plant reveal an industry hedging its bets on EVs

• Art & Design: Beloved historic landmarks navigate an uncertain future after the LA fires

• Health: As the U.S. population ages, solo caregiving becomes more common

Lee Ann Anderson curated today's edition of The Point.