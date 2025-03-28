The Point, March 28, 2025: U.S. Army Reserve to open $42 million Alachua County site

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

The Equipment Concentration Site is built on 100 acres. “It would be the place where they concentrate all of the heavy equipment and maintain it,” Sean McLendon, the Alachua County economic development manager said. (Photo Courtesy of Tommy Crosby)

• WUFT News: U.S. Army Reserve is set to open $42 million equipment site in Alachua County in fall 2025. "The Army Reserve is nearing completion on the construction of a facility on a 100-acre property near the Gainesville Regional Airport that will provide the community with economic benefits and military support."

• WUFT News: Florida Gators top Maryland, advance to Elite Eight with 87-71 win. "The victory gives Florida its first elite 8 berth since 2017. The Gators will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday at 6 p.m. eastern seeking the program’s first final four since 2014."

• Mainstreet Daily News: 3 North Florida water supply projects receive over $5.7M in funding. "According to a Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD) release sent on Wednesday, the three projects are part of an effort to reduce water use from the Floridan Aquifer while developing region-specific water sources that will offer an alternative to traditional ground and surface water sources."

• Gainesville Sun ($): UF trustees discuss housing overhaul, Miami plans and major construction projects. "The full board is scheduled to meet Friday and will hear updates on the Hamilton Center as well as remarks from interim President Kent Fuchs."

• WCJB: Levy County Animal Services improve shelter after building deemed unsafe. "Some new improvements include new shelter software that allows more accurate health records, a structured foster program, a new play yard, which was donated, different shelter hours, and they’ve been working with their insurance company and maintenance department to improve their old office building."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville kicks off 2025 budget season. "Before the start of the city’s new fiscal year on Oct. 1, the Gainesville City Commission will take votes to set the millage rate, to decide the fire assessment and to consider cuts. This year’s budget season comes with several uncertainties that have persisted over the past few years, namely the creation of the Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) Authority."

Around the state

WUFT News File Image

• Fresh Take Florida: Florida to elect two newest members of Congress in special elections Tuesday. "Strong turnout among Democrats so far and remarkably robust fundraising by a public middle school teacher are making one of Florida's special congressional elections next week tighter than expected for a prominent Republican hoping to replace a GOP incumbent in a comfortably red district."

• News Service of Florida: Florida House voted to repeal law that raised gun buying age to 21. "The Republican-controlled House voted 78-34 to pass the bill (HB 759), though it remains unclear whether the Senate will take up the issue. The House passed repeal bills in 2023 and 2024, but they did not get through the Senate."

• Associated Press: Florida lawmakers defy Gov. Ron DeSantis in rift over state budget. "Once floated as the heir to Donald Trump’s GOP, Gov. Ron DeSantis is used to getting his way in Tallahassee. But as the governor approaches the end of his second term, the Republican supermajority is testing his power."

• Florida Trident: Takeovers: New College of Florida could expand while other public universities lose land and space. "Since the overhaul of New College of Florida in 2023, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration is now moving toward a potential expansion for the tiny public liberal arts college in Sarasota, by taking over educational and cultural facilities from other state universities."

• Miami Herald ($): Radio Martí resumes broadcasting to Cuba, but its future remains uncertain. "The U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees Radio and TV Martí and the Martí Noticias website through its Office for Cuba Broadcasting, notified federal employees who had been placed on leave on March 15 that they could return to work at its Doral location, sources with knowledge of the decision told the Miami Herald."

• LkldNow: Underwater: How to handle or avoid foreclosure. "Polk County had the nation’s highest rate of foreclosure activity last year, with 1,866 properties — one of every 172 homes — in some stage of the process."



From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.