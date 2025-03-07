The Point, March 7, 2025: Former Florida Trail admin responds to federal cuts

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Taylor at Big Cypress National Preserve with a backcountry maintenance crew. She called the layoffs “almost random”, with the only qualifier being length of employment and not recognitions or accomplishments. (Courtesy of Jenna Taylor)



• WUFT News: Former Florida Trail deputy administrator says Forest Service cuts could have ‘huge fallout’ on hiking magnet. "In February, she received a performance award for taking on four months of extra work while her supervisor, the trail’s administrator, was away on assignment. A week later, on Presidents’ Day, she was laid off."

• WUFT News: Upcoming election could decide whether Newberry continues current rate of growth. "While there is no referendum directly affecting Newberry’s growth on the ballot, voters will decide whether the three seats are filled by candidates who want to regulate the city’s expansion or by candidates who prefer the way city leaders are currently pursuing growth."

• WUFT News: Coffee price hikes are brewing. "Sweetwater Organic Coffee Company’s import prices have increased by almost $2 a pound on the exporting side since December. With production prices high, Harris is preparing to enter into uncharted territory. 'The last two months have been unlike anything I've seen in 26 years of doing this,' he said."

• WUFT News: Exploring the impact of UF Health's Cancer Center outreach efforts. "The UF Health Cancer Center is a resource for underserved communities in North Florida that need healthcare assistance. But what impact are they having on the community? WUFT’s Krista Jensen examined its services, impact and the importance of cancer screening."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GRU: Billing issues fixed with credits coming to customers in March, April. "Incorrect bills, ranging from 5% to 50% over the actual cost, were sent in January. Bielarski said in a Thursday letter that GRU traced the cause to its dynamic scheduler and a decision made in 2023 to not send multiple bills per month."

• The Alligator: How Kay Abbitt’s resignation reshaped the Alachua County School Board. "When Alachua County School Board member Kay Abbitt resigned in December, she left more than just an empty seat. She left a heavier workload for her colleagues and lingering uncertainty over when Gov. Ron DeSantis will name her replacement."

• WCJB: New Publix in Newberry could put financial strain on nearby stores. "Thursday was the grand opening of the new Publix in Newberry, with many people flooding the store since its opening. The close proximity to rural communities has people excited to cut their grocery travel time down."

Around the state

The colorful head of the Peter’s rock agama, which has spread across Florida, sets it apart from native lizards. It can range from red to orange. (Daniel Bonillo/University of Florida / IFAS)

• Miami Herald: How a turf war between lizards in Florida impacts mosquitoes and maybe your health. "While itchy bumps might make us feel like mosquitoes solely target humans, most of the world’s 3,600 mosquito species don’t specifically target humans, and the ones known in Florida bite humans, birds, amphibians, and reptiles like the brown anole, a pencil-sized lizard with a signature orange gullet."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Some Florida lawmakers express caution about full property tax abolition. "One proposal this session would commission a study to evaluate the effects of removing property taxes. Other lawmakers are pursuing legislation to provide more immediate relief, but some of those proposals would bring the most relief to non-homesteaded properties."

• WUSF-Tampa: Hundreds of young activists rally at the Florida Capitol for state park and environment protections. "The crowd of mostly college students could have been bigger, as some of them were already speaking to lawmakers about bills they supported, like park and utility user protections, and opposed, like changes to the citizens’ initiative process."

• Politico: FAA grounds traffic at four Florida airports after SpaceX craft breaks apart. "The mishap marks the second time a Starship vehicle has broken up after ascending to space, disintegrating into a shower of sparks caught in multiple videos on social media."

• WLRN-Miami: No other measles cases reported at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, say authorities. "Authorities said they are continuing to monitor the school in Pinecrest for any potential outbreak of measles and are advising parents of students who think they may have had contact with the ill student."

• UF/IFAS: Florida farms reduce water use by 25% with simple change in crop beds. "Compact soil beds reduce the amount of water, fumigants and fertilizer needed to treat the crops, while maintaining or increasing yields. The design also results in less bending and stretching for field workers. If laborers are less tired, they can harvest more."

• News Service of Florida: Legislation calls for additional restrictions on Florida's ballot initiative process. "After fierce — and expensive — political battles last year about abortion rights and recreational marijuana, Florida lawmakers Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that would place additional restrictions on the ballot-initiative process."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida Legislature 101: How power influences the process. "The influence of political parties, powerful politicians, and lobbying impacts a bill’s future long before it sees its first committee. In this part of our series Florida Legislature 101: a Quick Guide to the Process, we unpack how that power plays out in the legislative session."

From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.