The Point, March 6, 2025: Florida street newspaper spreads awareness about homelessness

Fred Wutcher finds that being friendly to customers projects a positive outlook on how the public can view homeless people. (Nicole Borman/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: ‘There’s a human side to homelessness’: Florida’s only street newspaper spreads awareness. "In 1983, at just 19 years old, Sean Cononie received more than $1 million in a settlement after sustaining multiple injuries while training to be a U.S. marshal. Instead of splurging on himself, Cononie donated most it to the homeless and, in 1997, started a small newspaper to help those living on the streets and educate the public about their plight."

• WUFT News: AUDIO: Woman fires gun on phone with 911 dispatchers during hours-long standoff. "A woman arrested after an armed standoff in Gainesville’s busiest retail district will remain in jail until her trial, as newly released 911 audio shows she fired a gun at police officers in a Walmart parking lot while she was on the phone with a dispatcher."

• WUFT News: Campus police arrest UF student in classroom building over TV thefts. "It is highly unusual for police to arrest a student inside a classroom building in the middle of a weekday, when classes are usually full. The video circulated across social media platforms Wednesday afternoon."

• WUFT News: Florida disbars Ocala lawyer accused of neglecting clients. "One of her former clients, Gene Filer, said in an interview Wednesday he was satisfied with the decision. 'I got what I wanted, which was to have her disbarred. She hurt other people way worse than she hurt me,' Filer said."

• WUFT News: Daylight Saving Time: What to know when clocks spring forward. "Floridians can expect to lose one hour of sleep with the annual return of daylight saving time Sunday. Clocks in most of the country will 'spring forward' at 2 a.m., bringing a later sunrise and longer evening light."

• WUFT News: Santa Fe College collects over 200 donated dresses to make prom affordable. "The cost of a prom dress can reach as high $1,000 in 2025, making it difficult for a high school student to get the dress of their dreams."

• WCJB: Trump administration temporarily lists Gainesville courthouse for sale. "The fate of the U.S. Courthouse in Gainesville is uncertain after it was listed for disposal along with hundreds of other federal properties earlier this week. The list was then removed on Wednesday."

• WCJB: No tricks, all treats: City of Ocala approves nearly $1 million renovation project to skate park. "Bikes and skateboards won’t be the only equipment you’ll see at The Ocala Skate Park. Construction crews are set to begin a $1 million expansion this summer."

A water quality testing station operated by the College of the Florida Keys sits in the middle of Key West's harbor. (Greg Allen/NPR)

• NPR: In Key West, testing shows cruise ships stir up as much sediment as a hurricane. "Key West has an uneasy relationship with the cruise ships that call on the island almost daily. Five years ago, the city tried to ban them but was overruled by the state. Under an agreement negotiated afterwards with the private owner of the cruise pier, one ship per day now can call on Key West. At the same time, the city adopted a law requiring it to monitor the water quality in the cruise port."

• WUSF-Tampa: Months after Milton: Floodwaters are still surrounding these Zephyrhills homes. "Hurricane Milton lashed the greater Tampa Bay region back in October. And nearly half a year later, some residents are still dealing with floodwaters, and don't have running water or electricity."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida lawmakers discuss state hemp industry. "The hemp plant can produce Delta 8 and 10, cannabinoids that have similar intoxicating effects to THC in marijuana. But they’re not regulated in the same way traditional THC products are or other intoxicating products like alcohol."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida’s undocumented students could be banned from most public universities. "Earlier this month, the Florida legislature voted to discontinue in-state tuition vouchers for undocumented people, after the governor asked them to remove any 'incentives' to illegal immigration in Florida. The policy had been in place since 2014."

• PolitiFact: Fact-checking DeSantis on insurance rates, education and gun laws. "PolitiFact fact-checked DeSantis’ statements about Florida’s insurance rates, workforce, education policy and gun laws. For the Democrats’ response to DeSantis, we fact-checked state Sen. Jason Pizzo’s statement about law enforcement salaries, human trafficking and homeowners insurance."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida groups call for clarity on immigration enforcement at schools. "Latha Krishnaiyer is chair of the Florida PTA, and a co-signer of the letter. She wants the commissioner to make it clear that Florida schools are safe spaces, where immigration officers should refrain from carrying out arrests of children. If a child is to be questioned by law enforcement, she said, their parent or guardian should be present, and they should know their rights."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida Legislature 101: How to take your message to the Florida Legislature. "Say you want to tell the Florida Legislature something. It might be a bill you want them to support or oppose. It might be an issue you think is important and they’re ignoring. But the process is confusing and you don’t know where to start."



