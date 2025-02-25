The Point, Feb. 25, 2025: Award-winning cellist comes to Gainesville

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Leland Ko, accompanied by his pianist Nadia Azzi, travel around the world to play for large crowds and more intimate ones, as they did at Holy Faith Catholic Church this past Saturday. (Kaitlyn McCormack/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Award-winning cellist Leland Ko holds master class and concert in Gainesville. "Although Ko is experienced in playing in front of big crowds, he said has only recently gotten accustomed to taking on a teaching role. He admits to being a bit nervous before the class."

• WUFT News: Holocaust Documentary Kicks Off Gainesville’s 14th Jewish Film Festival. "In a dimly lit theater, a small audience sat with eyes fixated on the screen before them, listening to the words of a killer. The voice of Adolf Eichmann, one of the orchestrators of the Holocaust, blared through the speakers, surrounding everyone who attended the screening of, 'The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes.'"

• WCJB: Archer city commission takes steps toward being debt free. "Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with Amanda Hagan for bookkeeping and consulting services on an interim basis. Hagan will be paid an hourly rate of $80 per hour with a cap of $5,000 monthly."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Insured but still in debt: Hawthorne residents talk healthcare costs. "Rachel White thought she had good healthcare insurance. A Hawthorne resident, she worked surrounded by nurses and doctors as a custodian at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. But after a car accident left her in a multi-day coma, she ended up with $30,000 in medical debt."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Evergreen Cemetery unveils new app, renovation plans during 169th anniversary celebration. "Evergreen Cemetery Association of Gainesville Inc. President Kathy McGlone kicked off the ceremony and said the cemetery has served both as the final resting place for loved ones and a living testament of Gainesville's history since 1856."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville Vision Zero Open House slated for Wednesday. "In 2018, the Gainesville City Commission adopted a Vision Zero policy with the intent to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries in the city by 2040."

Around the state

• News Service of Florida: 10 legislative issues to watch during the 2025 session. "Florida lawmakers next week will start the annual legislative session, which will include considering hundreds of bills. Here are 10 issues to watch during the 60-day session."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: DeSantis announces “Florida DOGE” task force to target DEI initiatives, spending. "The task force is named after DOGE, or Department of Government Efficiency, temporary federal department led by billionaire Elon Musk. In his speech announcing Florida’s version, DeSantis hinted he plans on using it to target higher education programs and other departments he and other Republicans disagree with."

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif., July 8, 2019. (Gregory Bull/AP)

• WLRN-Miami: ICE is quietly expanding operations with local law enforcement across the nation. "Without the same fanfare or any public notice, ICE has been striking the same deals across the nation with other local and state law enforcement agencies. In many cases, no press conference was held or press release issued about the expanded and novel partnerships."

• News Service of Florida: Florida House panels looking at overrides discover some of DeSantis' vetoes weren't so bad. "Rep. Michelle Salzman, a Pensacola Republican who chairs the House combined workgroup on vetoed water programs, said local officials have told her that, in many cases, they have moved on since DeSantis issued the vetoes in June."

• South Florida Sun Sentinel: How an enormous fish farm in Homestead hopes to change the seafood industry. "Salmon farms normally occur in the fjords of Norway or Chile, not on the hot, humid flats next to the Everglades. But Atlantic Sapphire, a new type of on-land salmon farm, is betting on South Florida as the perfect spot for a cold-water fish farm."

• Associated Press: Coast Guard crews rescue 3 boaters stuck off Captiva for 9 hours after boat capsizes. "A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater found the boaters in the Gulf atop the boat's hull, and a crew with the Coast Guard in Fort Myers Beach rescued the trio."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Florida Chamber launches “Coolest Thing Made in Florida." "Nominations for the competition are open until May 31. Businesses and the public are encouraged to nominate any Florida-manufactured product. The winner will be determined by a bracket-style voting format. Products will advance in the competition by winning each popular vote."

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida researchers could soon live and work underwater thanks to a public-private partnership. "Picture waking up to overlook a vast ocean from the top of a vessel that's floating vertically in the water. Then to start your work day, you slip on a wet suit and scuba gear to dive into a hole in the floor that leads you to the sea."

From NPR News

• Politics: What to know about Dan Bongino, the media personality tapped as FBI deputy director

• Technology: A new document undercuts Trump admin's denials about $400 million Tesla deal

• World: Top Ukrainian official says Kyiv will refuse any 'bad' peace deal

• National: DHS memo lays out plans to detain migrants at Fort Bliss and other U.S. bases

• World: The Panama Canal needs more water. The solution is a dam that could displace thousands

• Sports: Mikaela Shiffrin seals legacy as one of skiing's greatest with historic 100 World Cup wins

• Science: Bad wellness advice is all over social media. These creators are pushing back

• Science: Lab mice may give 'first aid' to unconscious mates

