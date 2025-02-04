The Point, Feb. 4, 2025: Fight over east Gainesville landfill goes to the state

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Local residents hold a rally on Tuesday outside the Alachua County government building asking for an early closure to the Florence landfill. (Áine Pennello/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Locals’ fight to close the Florence landfill heads to the state. "Currently, the landfill operates under an emergency order from the state that dates back to 2022, when subtropical storm system Nicole hit Florida. That order expired in 2024 but it allows for a 24-month grace period, meaning the landfill should close in August 2026 if the state does not renew the order. Gainey and other residents want to make sure that’s what happens."

• WUFT News: UF researchers make new attempts to combat the disease damaging Florida’s citrus. "A cure for Citrus Greening remains elusive. However, recent advancements offer new tools to manage its effects. Researchers at UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) are working on a few innovative solutions to help farmers combat the disease and extend the lives of their trees."

• Florida Storms: Florida's severe weather awareness weeks kicks off Monday, are you ready? "Tuesday focuses on marine hazards and rip currents. Although tropical cyclones, severe thunderstorms, and tornadoes are often the first that come to mind when thinking of “most dangerous weather phenomenon in Florida,” there is another weather-related hazard that ranks as the deadliest—rip currents."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Attorneys select jury, give opening arguments in ACSO discrimination lawsuit. "Opening arguments ended Monday’s session, and the court is scheduled to hear arguments from the plaintiff’s side, Sgt. Kevin Davis, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The defense side, ACSO, is scheduled to present its arguments on Thursday in order to leave Friday for closing arguments and jury deliberation."

• The Alligator: State audit finds overall unnecessary spending under former UF President Ben Sasse. "The report spelled out the extent to which Sasse, a former Republican U.S. Senator from Nebraska, swerved the university’s existing regulations and guidelines."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Multiple crews contain 250-acre Melrose brush fire. "When units arrived, they found a fast-moving brush fire being spread by strong winds. Local residents were evacuated from their homes while firefighters established a containment line around the blaze."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): West Port High School's Sarah Jacobs is 2025 Teacher of the Year in Marion County. "Among those honored Saturday were all the school-based teachers of the year, rookie teachers of the year, and the other finalists for district-wide teacher of the year, according to the district release."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

Governor Ron DeSantis discusses his budget proposal at a press conference Monday in Tallahassee. (Governor Ron DeSantis/Facebook)

• News Service of Florida: DeSantis proposes $115.6B state budget. "Gov. Ron DeSantis late Sunday proposed a $115.6 billion budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year that calls for increasing pay for state law-enforcement officers and firefighters, eliminating a commercial-lease tax and holding a new sales-tax 'holiday' on guns and ammunition."

• USA Today ($): Judge questions DeSantis administration's response time for public records requests. "Those remarks came during a Monday morning virtual hearing on a lawsuit filed by American Oversight, a government accountability watchdog organization. The group alleges DeSantis’ office has broken state law in how long it takes to respond to its public records requests."

• WLRN-Miami: Marathon homeless camp cleared after residents file lawsuit over Florida law banning public camping. "The controversial law that went into effect last October allows for public sleeping and camping only after a municipal government officially designates an area for that purpose and provides restrooms, running water, security and access to mental health and drug rehab services. The law also allows residents to sue their municipalities for non-compliance."

• News Service of Florida: DeSantis takes a more conciliatory tone, says 'we'll land the plane' on immigration bill. "DeSantis has been locked in a fierce battle with House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, and Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, over how to help carry out President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. But as DeSantis held a news conference Monday to announce his proposed budget, he tamped down the dispute."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Communities across the region feeling crippled by mass deportation orders. "President Donald Trump’s promise to carry out the largest deportation measures in U.S. history, targeting perhaps millions of people suspected of being in the country with questionable legal status, are well underway. Arrests have made and fears in Florida are mounting as schools are no longer off-limits to immigration raids."

• WUSF-Tampa: Doechii gives her hometown, Tampa, a huge shoutout when accepting rap album Grammy. "During her emotional acceptance speech, the Blake High alum thanked her mother and sobriety and invited rap labels to check out the hip-hop talent and culture in Tampa."

• WLRN-Miami: 'What's your name, spirit?' The hunt for the supernatural at the Old Davie School and Museum. "War Party Paranormal claims to have captured evidence of the supernatural that takes the form of voices on crackling audio clips, strange activities from their sensors and even photographs with suspicious dark figures lurking in the corners."



From NPR News

• World: Trump puts Canada and Mexico tariffs on hold

• Politics: Elon Musk is barreling into government with DOGE, raising unusual legal questions

• National: Two years after derailment, toxic chemicals still roll through East Palestine

• World: Who will call it the Gulf of America? A look at this and other naming disputes

• Economy: Why the AI world is suddenly obsessed with a 160-year-old economics paradox

• Health: How safe is your weed? Patchy regulations may leave contaminants in the weed supply

• Health: Fidgeting at your desk? Your body may be trying to tell you something

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.