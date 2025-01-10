The Point, Jan. 10, 2025: Jimmy Carter remembered

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



• NPR: Jimmy Carter remembered by colleagues, family and friends as a devoted public servant. "Political leaders, friends and family honored the life of former President Jimmy Carter at a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral Thursday, concluding more than a week of public tributes to the 39th president, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Alachua County Juvenile Detention Center employees accused of allowing attack on inmate. "Two Alachua County Juvenile Detention Center employees have been accused of allowing a 15-year-old inmate to be beaten unconscious by other inmates and then failing to provide the victim with medical attention."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Attorney files amended complaint against school board, city of Alachua. "Attorney Bobi Frank has filed an amended complaint against the School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) and the city of Alachua after both entities filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit of a Santa Fe High School parent who alleged that baseball coach and media specialist Travis Yeckring sexually harassed her daughter."

• WCJB: Will the Dunnellon Police Department stay? City leaders want to hear from residents. "Police Chief Chris Scaglione resigned last month, causing Dunnellon city council members to weigh out their options on how to keep the city safe. They could open applications for a new police chief or consider a contract with the MCSO."

• News Service of Florida: An effort may begin to extend Florida's pronoun rule to local governments. "Two years after Republican lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a controversial measure restricting the use of personal pronouns in schools, legislative debate about the gender-related issue could shift to cities and counties."

• Associated Press: A Florida grand jury finds no criminal activity involving COVID vaccines. "A statewide grand jury convened at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate 'any and all wrongdoing' concerning COVID-19 vaccines did not find any evidence of criminal activity, according to a report unsealed on Tuesday."

• Central Florida Public Media: Manatee update: Floodgates killed more than usual last year, but 19 were also rescued after storms. "Of the 565 manatees that died statewide last year, 17 died from floodgates or navigational locks: about 3 percent of all deaths, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission data. That’s a higher number than what’s typical, at least recently, according to FWC veterinarian Martine de Wit."

• News Service of Florida: DeSantis will seek control over federal Everglades restoration funds. "He said he will ask President-elect Donald Trump to give Florida authority over federal money. The proposed 2025-26 state budget includes $805 million for Everglades restoration and $330 million for targeted water quality projects."

• WUSF-Tampa: USF research of a 2,000-year-old mug shows ancient Egyptians used hallucinogens. "Chemical analysis revealed a mixture of psychotropic plants, alcohol and bodily fluids in the mug, which is thought to be used in rituals. The mug is decorated with the face of the demon Bes."

• Law: Trump set for sentencing in his New York felony conviction

• National: 'Like a bomb was dropped': Authorities warn of extensive damage as LA fires rage

• Business: TikTok is heading to the Supreme Court to challenge its U.S. ban. Here's what to know

• Education: Special ed students benefit from being integrated at school. It doesn't always happen

• National: 'Pizzagate' gunman killed by police in North Carolina, authorities say

• Health: Looking to have fun without alcohol? This guy has ideas that may help

• Health: Hey, meat eaters. Your gut health can rival a vegan's. Here's how

