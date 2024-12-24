The Point, Dec. 24, 2024: Matt Gaetz misconduct report released

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Today's Florida stories

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

• NPR: House panel releases report on sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Gaetz. "The committee found there was 'substantial evidence' Gaetz violated House rules, state and federal laws, 'and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, acceptance of impermissible gifts, the provision of special favors and privileges, and obstruction of Congress.'"

• WUFT News: Former Sheriff’s granddaughter defers prosecution, enters 2-year probation in mass shooting threat case. "Kayli Brooke Gollwitzer, 19, faced the second-degree felony charge after posting on the social media platform Snapchat saying, “Yeah, I’m shooting up the school” while attending the Buchholz High School prom in April, according to the arrest report."

• WUFT News: Almost 62 years later, Bay of Pigs survivor remembers the best-ever Christmas gift. "It was Christmas Eve when the 18-year-old finally was coming home from Cuba. He and his father had been imprisoned there for the past 20 months along with about 1,200 other men. They’d been caught while risking their lives on a mission they hoped would save their home country."

• Central Florida Public Media: FAA investigates Orlando drone show mishap that left 7-year-old hospitalized. "The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after several drones plummeted into a downtown Orlando crowd during a weekend holiday display, severely injuring a seven-year-old boy now facing recovery from complicated heart surgery and Christmas in the ICU."

• Central Florida Public Media: UF publishes best practices for improving math education in the new year. "Over the course of ten weeks, University of Florida researchers met with students, parents, teachers and leaders as part of a statewide listening tour. Their goal? Figure out how to improve math education in the state by holding 100 focus groups with 500 participants."

• News Service of Florida: Florida tried to end a manatee death lawsuit. A federal judge says a trial is needed. "A federal judge sided with arguments by an environmental group that wastewater discharges into the Indian River Lagoon led to the demise of seagrass and, as a result, the deaths of manatees. But he also said a trial is needed to determine whether the Florida Department of Environmental Protection violated the Endangered Species Act."

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF expert gives Gainesville guide to year-round poinsettia care. "With dark green and red leaves and colorful bracts, the flowers coordinate with the holiday themes. While fir trees, cut off from their roots, have no chance to survive into the new year, poinsettias can fare better—but often don’t."

• WUSF-Tampa: Holidays can be stressful. Here are some tips to help you cope. "Anxiety during the holidays is normal, says USF psychiatrist Dr. Ryan Wagoner. But if it starts affecting your relationships or daily life, it may be time to seek help."

Today's sponsored message

From NPR News

• Business: Walmart illegally opened delivery drivers' deposit accounts, U.S. says

• Climate: 2024 will be the hottest year on record, even hotter than expected

• Economy: The numbers were good, but feelings were bad: The US economy in 2024

• National: Immigrants with Temporary Protected Status fear deportation as Trump returns

• Business: Here are two seismic changes pushing Honda and Nissan into merger talks

• National: Interfaith families find meaning in "Chrismukkah"

• National: In a year of tough news, these are some of the stories that made us smile in 2024

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.