The Point, Dec. 19, 2024: Florida unveils AI disaster alert technology

The stories near you

Image courtesy of BEACON

• WUFT News: New AI technology to alert Floridians of natural disasters faster, in any language. "It uses data from state agencies and emergency managers to better alert the public. An AI generated voice then distributes that information through radio and a mobile app."

• WUFT News: Post-House Bill 1069: How one UF student is fighting to keep books accessible. "A graphic design major at the University of Florida, Edwards, 21, of San Antonio in Pasco County, is using a senior project to fight the 18-month-old state law that prohibits schools in the state from carrying media deemed 'inappropriate' for certain grade levels and age groups."

• WRUF: Former UF Lineman Turns Beer Passion, Family’s Legacy Into State’s ‘Best Small Brewery’. "Florida went on to win the third national title in program history in 2008. For Barrie, with more free time on his hands, he did what any injured athlete does while rehabilitating what turned out to be a career-ending injury. He started home brewing."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GPD arrests alleged arsonist responsible for Satchel’s Pizza fire. "A series of miscommunications, according to GPD, resulted in the delay in apprehending the suspect. The press release stated that the investigation moved forward into Monday with officers filing reports, but a shift transition led to a delay in assigning an investigator to the case."

• Mainstreet Daily News: School board reaches tentative settlement in defamation lawsuit. "The suit, filed in 2022 by Camp Crystal Lake (CCL) director Scott Burton and his wife, Alachua Elementary School principal Holly Burton, cites defamation, intentional interference with a contract and intentional interference in business relationships, claiming damages in excess of $15,000."

Around the state

Ryan Wesley Routh, who is accused of attempting to assassinate President-Elect Donald Trump in September 2024, takes part in a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Accused Trump attempted assassin gets Florida felony attempted murder charges. "Ryan Wesley Routh is already facing federal felony charges for his assassination attempt against President-Elect Donald Trump earlier this year. Now, he has been charged with attempted felony murder in a Florida court."

• LkldNow: Supporters rally around Lakeland woman accused of insurance company threat. "A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $62,500; two legal experts say police were obligated to charge her."

• Associated Press: House Ethics Committee secretly voted to release Matt Gaetz ethics report, source says. "It means allegations against the Florida Republican who was President-elect Donald Trump’s first choice for attorney general could soon be made public."

• WUSF-Tampa: DACA recipients can enroll in ACA while awaiting appeal of judge's ruling. "A federal judge sided with Florida and 18 other states that challenged a Biden administration rule to allow Dreamers to access the Affordable Care Act, but an appeals court has issued a stay."

• Associated Press: About 3 dozen high-rise buildings in South Florida are sinking, a study finds. "The 35 buildings surveyed along an almost 12-mile stretch from Miami Beach to Sunny Isles Beach have sunk or settled by 0.8 to 3.1 inches. About half of the buildings are less than a decade old, according to scientists at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science. The study was published Friday."

• Central Florida Public Media: In 10 years of 'arming' kids, bionic prosthetics have come a long way. "The advent of 3D printing has led to a rapid development in pediatric prosthetics today, which are stronger and sometimes made to resemble characters in popular sci-fi and fantasy stories."



From NPR News

• Business: About 10,000 Amazon workers authorize plan to strike Thursday

• Technology: Supreme Court agrees to review TikTok ban-or-sale law

• Health: Bird flu update: California declares emergency and U.S. sees 1st severe human case

• Economy: The Federal Reserve lowers interest rates again — but hints at fewer cuts next year

• Law: Supreme Court takes up South Carolina's effort to defund Planned Parenthood

• Health: Scientists know our bodies are full of microplastics. What are they doing to us?

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.