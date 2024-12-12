The Point, Dec. 12, 2024: RTS cuts bus route to homeless shelter

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Students board Route 25 outside the Reitz Union on the University of Florida campus. The route will be eliminated at the start of 2025. Many rely on the bus for transportation to their apartment or campus. (Maia Labbe/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: RTS discontinues route to Grace Marketplace. "Route 26 will be the only remaining bus that goes to the airport and Grace Marketplace, but its route and schedule is very different from bus 25’s. Reactions to the change from those who ride Route 25 were mostly negative."

• Florida Storms: The temperatures roller coaster continues, fast fluctuations. "Tis' that time of the year! And we are not referring to the holidays. It is the time of year when temperature fluctuations happen, and they occur faster this week as a cold front arrives and brings down temperatures below normal for this time of year."

• WUFT News: P.K. Yonge students lead adaptive toy giveaway effort. "Brycelynn Rivera, a P.K. Yonge student and member of Roaring Riptide, explained that while the team adapts toys and makes assistive devices all year round, offering these toys is especially important during the holiday season."

• WUFT News: UF study shows pay is worse for those who stutter. "The UF College of Public Health and Health Professions analyzed over two decades of data from people who stutter. It found they are about 4 times less likely to earn 100 thousand dollars or more."

• WCJB: School district to close elementary school in Dixie County, relocate students. "Parents are raising concerns online about having to drive further to take their children to school and longer bus routes. They are also concerned about larger class sizes. Other parents say they love the school board and trust their decision."

• USA Today ($): After hurricane onslaught and job cuts, Florida city on the brink. Can a lobbyist save it? "Maybe it’s the country way, the 'I can do it on my own,' pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps mentality that has kept the city from asking for help from the Florida Legislature, Hart said. 'We've always been too prideful to ask,' Hart said. Until now."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GRU changes electric tier structure, bills to decrease for most customers. "The changes will, based on 2023 customer data, lower the electric portion of bills for 59% of customers and cause no increase for another 24% of customers. For the 17% of customers who use more than 14,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per month, the changes will result in an average increase of $5.52."

Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting, walk past the house legislative committee room to talk to legislators at the state Capitol regarding gun control legislation in Tallahassee on Feb. 21, 2018. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

• Associated Press: Florida lawmakers propose rolling back gun control laws passed after the Parkland shooting. "Even with a conservative supermajority in the Legislature, the measures are expected to face some resistance in the state Senate, where the chamber’s new president has expressed opposition to certain gun rights proposals."

• WUSF-Tampa: After three hurricanes, Floridians could experience post-traumatic stress reactions. "Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton left many Floridians reeling in their wake. Damaged homes and businesses, flooded streets and the loss of loved ones impacted many. But that may not be the only lasting effects the storms will have."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Tallahassee to take up issue of fluoridating water. "Fluoride is a naturally occurring compound often found in the water and food we drink and eat. It has been added to public water systems across the country since the 1940s, mainly to help fight tooth decay on a mass scale and to help save on the cost of negative health outcomes associated with poor dental hygiene."

• WLRN-Miami: Woman files lawsuit against Alexander brothers for alleged 2016 assault in Miami. "A woman alleges in a lawsuit that two Miami Beach luxury real estate brokers — who on Wednesday were charged in a federal indictment in New York with sex trafficking — 'violently assaulted' her eight years ago in Miami, according to the woman’s attorneys."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Association of Counties wants Florida to join Southern Rail Commission. "The Panhandle has lacked passenger rail service since September 2005, when track damage from Hurricane Katrina led to the termination of Amtrak’s Sunset Limited route, which ran from New Orleans to Pensacola, Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Orlando."

• WLRN-Miami: Prepare, be flexible: How to create a joyful holiday experience for children with autism. "Twinkling lights, festive music and mouth-watering aromas. For many, these are cherished aspects of the holiday experience. But for children with autism, it can create sensory overload, which happens when one or more of the body's senses are overstimulated. That can turn what might seem like a time of great joy and togetherness into a challenging environment."

• Politics: FBI Director Wray to resign at end of Biden administration

• National: Police say gun found with suspect matches casings at UnitedHealthcare CEO crime scene

• National: Mystery drones flying over New Jersey have residents and officials puzzled

• World: South Korea's Yoon defends martial law decree as an act of governance

• Science: These neurons in the abdomen help form the gut-brain connection

• Space: The Geminids meteor shower peaks at the end of the week. Here's what to expect

