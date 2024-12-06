The Point, Dec. 6, 2024: ACLU: Language barriers worsen problems at Baker County ICE

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The Baker County ICE Detention Center in Macclenny, Fla. is seen on April 6, 2020. (Sam Thomas/Fresh Take Florida)

• WUFT News: ACLU: Baker County ICE not "caring to understand” non-English speakers. "Advocacy groups have repeatedly criticized the facility for medical mistreatment, unsanitary conditions and other violations of National Detention Standards. New complaints filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida and a former Baker County Detention Center medical provider, whose name is being withheld to protect their identity, show language barriers make these problems worse."

• Florida Storms: Next front arrives! Winds, warming trend for Florida, drought worsens for some. "Early Friday morning, showers could move through the Florida panhandle and North Florida. This is all associated with a cold front that will finish sweeping through the state, specifically across the southern portion of Florida late Friday evening."

• WUFT News: GHS Hurricanes eye big season fueled by leadership and defense. "With five returning seniors, the team will be all about proving to everyone that last year’s winning 18-12 season was no fluke."

• WUFT News: BlocoGNV to perform Brazilian beats at GNV Holiday Parade. "Bloco is a performance style from Bahia, Brazil, where drummers number in the hundreds to accompany the celebrations of Carnaval celebrated in its capital, Salvador."

• WUFT News: Tampa man restores headstones to honor veterans. "Angered by the neglect of gravesites, particularly of military veterans, Lumish said he began cleaning and repairing markers to honor the sacrifices made by men and women who served their country."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Three months in, downtown Gainesville businesses share thoughts on city's paid parking program. "As of Nov. 30, the new parking restrictions have generated over $247,000, the majority of which has come from the garage parking permits, according to information provided by the city."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Newberry Community School budget plans for increased enrollment. "The Newberry Community School nonprofit, which submitted an application last week to the state to convert Newberry Elementary School into a charter school, included in that application a budget that projects $5,448,401 of income and $5,420,703 in expenses during the school’s first year of operation."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Matheson kicks off Alachua County Bicentennial with symposium on Saturday. "It’s been two centuries since Alachua County officially became a county, and artists, writers, and historians are kicking off the celebration with two events that aim to make us reflect on where we came from and where we are going."

Matt Gaetz arrives before President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (Alex Brandon/AP)

• Associated Press: House rejects Democratic efforts to force release of Matt Gaetz ethics report. "The nearly party-line votes came after Democrats had been pressing for the findings to be published even though the Florida Republican left Congress and withdrew as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general. Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., was the sole Republican to support the effort."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Feds approve Florida’s application to expand KidCare, but the wait for coverage might not be over. "Back in 2023, the Florida Legislature voted unanimously to expand KidCare, making more kids eligible for the program. Then, a few months later, the DeSantis Administration filed a lawsuit over a federal rule put in place during the pandemic. It requires the state to provide eligible children with a full year of continuous coverage."

• WLRN-Miami: Miami congresswoman champions bill to protect victims of 'deepfake revenge porn'. "The approved Senate bill would criminalize the publication of what’s called 'non-consensual intimate imagery,' or NCII, and it includes including AI-generated NCII — more commonly referred to 'deepfake revenge pornography.' It would also require social media and similar websites to have procedures in place to remove such content within 48 hours of notice from a victim."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A Tallahassee father who lost his son in a distracted driving crash is determined no one else should die. "Anthony Branca was riding his motorcycle to classes at Tallahassee State College 10 years ago this month when he was struck and killed by a distracted driver. Florida's law against distracted driving only imposed a 6-month license suspension for the offender. Anthony's father, Demetrius Branca, wants to see Florida pass a much tougher law."

• Central Florida Public Media: Boeing to cut employees in Florida, including Orange and Brevard Counties. "Employee termination is set to start Jan. 17, 2025, at about 18 state sites. The same letter said employees will not have bumping rights, preventing more senior employees from avoiding layoffs by taking a position held by a less-senior employee."

• News Service of Florida: Andrew Warren's legal sparring over his suspension continues. "After being suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis and losing an election bid to get his old job back, ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren isn’t giving up on a court battle seeking vindication."

• WLRN-Miami: Waymo unveils plan to bring its robotaxi service to Miami. "The steady expansion into new markets is starting to fulfill what once seemed like a fantastical dream when Google began a secret self-driving car project dubbed 'Chauffeur' in 2009 that ultimately spun off as Waymo in 2016."

• National: New images are released for a 'person of interest' in the CEO's killing in New York

• National: A powerful 7.0 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

• Politics: Trump nominates Rodney Scott to lead Customs and Border Protection

• Health: Anthem reverses plans to put time limits on anesthesia coverage

• Health: How worried should we be about Disease X?

• Health: After a shocking shooting, Americans vent feelings about health insurance

• Environment: Researchers warn you might not want to reuse plastic food packaging

• Art: Pantone's 2025 color is Mocha Mousse: How the company sold color to the world

