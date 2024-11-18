The Point, Nov. 18, 2024: Florida environment could be protected by Georgia wildlife refuge expansion

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is the largest in Georgia. (Courtesy of Michael Lusk)

• WUFT News: Georgia’s biggest wildlife refuge is poised for expansion. Here’s why it matters in Florida. "Florida's water levels, rare plants and ancient fish are among the natural resources that could be protected by a proposed expansion to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge."

• The Alligator: UF Food for Fines program brings in over 3,000 canned food items. "The program, lasting Oct. 21 through Oct. 25, brought in 3,415 canned food items and forgave 683 citations, totaling about $22,755, according to UF Business Affairs Director of Communications Amy Armstrong."

• The Alligator: Gainesville has a new plasma center. What are the ethics of paying for blood? "The U.S. contributes about 70% of the global plasma supply, and the medicines produced from that supply saves lives on a mass scale. But Thornton said their effects on the donor are under-researched on a long-term basis."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Moya to officially step into GPD chief role with manager, mayor support. "Chief Nelson Moya will officially be sworn in as head of the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) on Thursday, ceremonially handing over the reins he’s held since March as interim and September as permanent chief."

• WCJB: Twenty-five veterans were surprised with blessing buckets, celebrating their service. "25 blessing buckets were distributed to veterans who are facing hardships today. This is the 11th year the Gainesville veterans have gotten this support."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• Central Florida Public Media: Arrivederci, Roma: DeSantis finishes Italian trade mission. Here’s the education gains. "DeSantis and an 85-person delegation representing different industries in Florida toured Italy on an international trade mission. Among the group were representatives from seven Florida universities including Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, UCF and Florida Polytechnic University in Central Florida."

• News Service of Florida: Florida's universities cut ties to ‘countries of concern.' "The state university system’s Board of Governors next week is scheduled to receive a report about the law, which targeted ties to China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria."

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Gainesville. (John Raoux/AP)

• Associated Press: DJ Lagway returns and Florida upsets No. 21 LSU 27-16 for 1st series win since 2018. "Lagway returned after missing most of Florida's last two games and delivered enough clutch plays for the Gators to earn their first series victory since 2018."

• Associated Press: A third November storm, Sara, serves notice that a busy hurricane season isn't over yet. "As the third named storm to emerge during November, Tropical Storm Sara serves as a reminder that the Atlantic hurricane season hasn't quite ended."

• WLRN-Miami: Even immigrants with lawful status brace for Trump's mass deportation. "Few Donald Trump campaign promises have caused as much anxiety as his draconian plan for a mass deportation of all undocumented or removable immigrants — as many as 13 million people — which could affect a million people living and working in Florida."

• Politico: ‘Papa’ Gaetz on his son’s AG pick: ‘I have someone in Washington on speed dial.' "Just about everyone was surprised when Donald Trump picked Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general. You can add Gaetz’s 76-year-old, politically connected and influential father to that list."

• CNN: Clearwater man arrested in connection to decades-old Massachusetts double murder case. "Forty-six years after a double homicide case in western Massachusetts went cold, an unexpected tip has led to an arrest, officials announced Wednesday."

From NPR News

• Health: A more severe strain of mpox has been detected in the U.S. for the first time

• National Security: Biden authorizes Ukraine to use U.S. long-range missiles in Russia

• National: Matt Gaetz's road to Attorney General may not be completely in the clear

• Politics: What Marco Rubio's political evolution says about the Republican party

• Business: Accused of violating worker rights, SpaceX and Amazon go after labor board

• Politics: Politics chat: Trump's cabinet nominations set him on a path defy Constitutional norms

• Health: E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots sickens people in 18 states

Sofia Zarran curated today's edition of The Point.