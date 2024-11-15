The Point, Nov. 15, 2024: Dunnellon police chief on leave amid investigation

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WCJB: Dunnellon City Council places police chief on leave amid investigation. "City Council members cited many issues with the department that they say warrant an investigation by city staff. Vice Mayor Tim Inskeep motioned for Scaglion to be placed on leave after hearing complaints from multiple residents."

• The Alligator: The ‘iconic, charismatic’ monarch: a once common species may soon be endangered. "In light of habitat loss and population decline, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service may give the monarch a slot under the Endangered Species Act by December. Monarchs, which have lingered under the IUCN Red List’s 'endangered' designation since 2022, serve as an ambassador for pollinator protection."

The University of Florida is using enhanced measures like additional signage and lighting to promote safer crosswalks. (Jessica Nitti/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Alachua County pedestrians and cyclists review action plan for safer streets. "For Tjuana Williams, a Gainesville resident who relies on her bike for daily transportation, a simple trip almost turned into a tragedy. She said she was struck by a vehicle but was not seriously injured. Still, the experience left a profound impact."

• WCJB: All dogs facing euthanasia from Levy County Animal Services saved. "These dogs, that were deemed unsafe for adoption, were moved to partner facilities where they will be safe from euthanasia."

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF students pack meals to fight world hunger. "About 140 UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences students and community members gathered to pack meals for Rise Against Hunger (RAH), to be sent across the world."

Around the state

• WCJB: Special elections in the works after Trump taps Florida congress members, leaving vacancies. "Power is shifting to a new election cycle just a week after the general election, with Trump’s new administration leaving vacancies in the Florida delegation."

• NPR: Florida sues FEMA for discrimination accusing it of denying aid to Trump supporters. "The federal lawsuit accuses FEMA officials of conspiring to discriminate against Florida hurricane victims who support President-elect Donald Trump."

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., arrives for a meeting of Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein /AP)



• News Service of Florida: Florida Senator Rick Scott won't be the Senate majority leader. "U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., lost his bid Wednesday to become Senate majority leader, with GOP lawmakers choosing Sen. John Thune of South Dakota. Thune received 25 votes in a second round of balloting, edging out Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who received 24 votes, according to various media reports."

• Pensacola News Journal ($): Campaign to replace Matt Gaetz in Congress starting to take shape. "A flurry of phone calls by donors and potential candidates jockeying to see who will stand to run for Florida’s 1st Congressional District have been underway behind the scenes, and at least six local politicians have said publicly or confirmed to the News Journal they are considering running. They likely aren’t the only ones."

• News Service of Florida: Florida Supreme Court justices back approval of storm plans for Duke Energy and TECO. "The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to state regulators’ approval of long-term utility plans aimed at bolstering the electric system to better withstand hurricanes."

• WFLA-Tampa: Clean water advocates discuss environmental impacts post hurricanes. "With systems still active in the tropics, environmentalists are talking with people in Tampa Bay about the impacts hurricanes have had on sewage spills, red tide, and more."

From NPR News

Sofia Zarran curated today's edition of The Point.